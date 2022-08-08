ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production

Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm

The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Electric Cars#Plug In#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk
teslarati.com

Ford agrees to $91 million deal for India plant with Tata Motors

Ford will sell its vehicle production plant in India to Tata Motors, the companies confirmed in statements earlier this weekend. Ford said it plans to focus on vehicle production in the United States, where it has been ramping several new all-electric models in the company’s push to electrification. The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates

The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
torquenews.com

Tesla MIA on Affordable EVs In Europe - Toyota's Share At All-Time High Due To Hybrids

With Tesla only offering premium-priced vehicles in European, vehicle shoppers looking for affordable vehicles turn to Toyota Hybrids. Here’s how hybrid vehicles continue to boost Toyota’s Europan market share to all-time highs. Tesla is continuing to expand its premium-priced vehicle segment footprint in Europe, but Tesla is not...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Stellantis achieves record first half 2022 earnings, BEV sales climb nearly 50% YOY

One of the largest global automakers, Stellantis, posted its first-half earnings for 2022. Stellantis’s electrification strategy is paying off so far as it takes second place globally in BEV and low emission vehicle (LEV) sales. The auto industry has faced several headwinds over the past several years between chip...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany

Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

UK New Car Sales Are Down, But Electric Cars Continue To Increase

UK new car registrations fell by nine percent last month as supply issues continue to hit the industry hard, according to new figures released this week. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a total of 112,162 new cars hit the road during the month of July.
CARS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to hold war games with India near China’s border

The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
WORLD
protocol.com

Tired: Russia. Wired: China

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
CHINA
torquenews.com

Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Pricing For 2023, Cites Strong Demand

Ford recently revealed that it was reopening the order books for several of its models. One of these models is the 2023 F-150 Lightning, which has seen an impressive amount of consumer demand and sales. However, in addition to some welcome updates, the Lightning is also going up in price.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy