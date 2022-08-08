Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Top 5: Soul food restaurants in Houston
Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
Houston Press
Houston Bucket List - The Honorable Mentions
For more than two months, we've meticulously counted down the top 100 things to do in Houston, 2022 edition. It's been a lot, but we hope you enjoyed the big list and get started on knocking some of those items off your to do list. We linked to all 10 parts of it below for your convenience.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
houstoncitybook.com
With These New Restaurants, Houston’s Dining Scene Is as Hot as the August Temps
SUMMER HEAT NEVER stopped pioneering restaurateurs from forging ahead to make Houston’s culinary landscape even more delicious. Read up on five new restaurants to try — and a (not-so-) little something sweet. Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. In the Independence Heights neighborhood, Gatlin’s barbecue pitmaster Greg Gatlin dishes out...
papercitymag.com
America’s Best Burger is Popping Up in Houston — Trill Burgers Returns Home For Two Special Events
Hip Hop star Bun B is serving up his first place winning Trill Burgers at two Houston pop-ups. (Photo by Rebecca Wright) Longing to try the Houston burger that Good Morning America recently deemed the best in the U.S.A. in its nationwide United States of Burger competition? Bun B’s Trill Burgers still does not have a permanent Houston restaurant space. But it’s popping up at two different venues in town this month.
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
cw39.com
SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!
HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
Why Houston dive bar Poison Girl has a giant Kool-Aid man in their patio
The whimsical creation in the Montrose bar's back patio has a storied past.
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
ABC13 Houston
Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall
HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most popular draws at Houston's most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, Sept. 16, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with last call at 9:30 p.m.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 8 to 14, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
3 days of Anime: Anime Houston returns, this time in downtown for its 2nd year
HOUSTON – Anime fans, the hype doesn’t stop here. This year’s Anime Houston is back and it’s bigger and better. Entering its second year, the convention will double in size and will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston near downtown. It was held at the Hyatt Houston Houston Intercontinental Airport in north Houston during its first year.
MySanAntonio
Four boys left a note in a bottle 27 years ago. Someone just found it.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Standefer was 10 years old in 1995, when he and three friends decided to write a note on a piece of cardboard, roll it up inside a bottle and toss it into a bayou in La Marque, Tex., near Galveston Bay.
multihousingnews.com
Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property
Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
Houston Press
Houston Concert Watch 8/10: Los Lobos, Father John Misty, and More
Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion will co-host “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night as part of the program’s Superstar Super Summer series. Here’s hoping that she can temper Fallon’s worst fanboy tendencies and convince him that he really should ditch that fake laugh. But Megan will only be there for the one night, so it’s probably best to keep our expectations realistic. Meanwhile, Houston music fans have a number of treats in store this week.
cechouston.org
Houston Arboretum hiring for several positions
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hiring for several positions for the fall: School Program Coordinator, Part-time Naturalist, Birthday Party Facilitator, and School Program Facilitator. For full job descriptions and application instructions, visit houstonarboretum.org.
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese.
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer Bay Turner overcomes obstacles to perform on America’s Got Talent’
HOUSTON – Bay Turner, is a local singer who received a standing ovation during the auditions for NBC’s America’s Got Talent season 17. Find out how this 25-year-old hit all the right notes in front of the judges after a miraculous recovery from a vocal cord injury.
