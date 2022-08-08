ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Jean Dibrell Jennings

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago

Jean Dibrell Jennings was born Feb. 7, 1932 in Sparta, TN, daughter of the late Donald Cameron Dibrell and Irene Cantrell Dibrell and departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the age of 90 years.

She was a graduate of White Co. High School and Draughon’s Business College and was a member of Watertown First Baptist Church where she served as church secretary and organist for many years.

Jean is survived by her children, Mike (Janice) Jennings, Steve (Leslie) Jennings, Scott (Deanna) Jennings, Phil (Karen) Jennings, Cindy (Mark) Lynch; grandchildren, Christopher (Cathy) Lowrey, David (Melanie) Jennings, Sonia (Brian) Boss, Brandon Jennings, Kaysie Jean Jennings, Andrew (Kalyn) Jennings, Colin (Alicia) Jennings, Cameron (Ginger Walker) Jennings, Reagan Jennings; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Sophie, Maximus, Emerson, Spencer, Peyton and Audrey; sister, Dianne Johnson; brother, Eddie (Judy) Dibrell; sister-in-law, Helen Jennings.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hall Ray Jennings on April 11, 2019.

Funeral services 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at Watertown First Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Rickman and Rev. Mike Burns officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Saturday and Noon till service time Sunday.

Pallbearers, Christopher and Lucas Lowrey, David Jennings, Brandon, Andrew and Colin Jennings, Cameron Jennings, Mark Lynch.

Interment at Hunter Memorial Park.

https://www.hunterfuneral.com

