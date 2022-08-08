ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Rhonda Bilbrey Grisham

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago

Rhonda Lynn Bilbrey Grisham age 43, formerly of Watertown, died Wednesday evening at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Rhonda attended school in Watertown and was employed with the Corp of Engineers in site maintenance.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Lynn Grisham of Elmwood; sons, Jalen (MK) Fish and Tyler Fish both of Watertown; stepchildren, Jonathon and Nadiyah Grisham of Elmwood; her parents, Tony and Linda Hutchinson Bilbrey of Watertown; brother, Anthony (Deana Meyer) Bilbrey of Watertown; sisters, Lorrie (Pedro) Rodriguez of Lebanon and Mendy Bilbrey of Alexandria; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Pastor Seth London officiating. Visitation from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. till service time on Monday. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

The post OBITUARY: Rhonda Bilbrey Grisham appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County.

