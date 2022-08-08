ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LynDs_0h8njf0E00

A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign the latest round of violence may have abated.

The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers fought an 11-day war last year, adding to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.

Since Friday, Israeli aircraft had pummeled targets in Gaza while the Iran-backed Palestinian Jihad militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel.

Over three days of fighting, 43 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children and four women, and 311 were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israel said some of the dead were killed by misfired rockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W97G5_0h8njf0E00
Israel has opened the borders back into Gaza during the ceasefire.
AP

Israel on Monday said it was partially reopening crossings into Gaza for humanitarian needs and would fully open them if calm was maintained.

Life for hundreds of thousands of Israelis was disrupted during the violence. Security precautions imposed in recent days on residents of southern Israel were being gradually lifted Monday, the military said.

The violence had threatened to spiral into another all-out war but ended up being contained because Gaza’s ruling Hamas group stayed on the sidelines, possibly because it fears Israeli reprisals and undoing economic understandings with Israel, including Israeli work permits for thousands of Gaza residents, that bolster its control over the coastal strip.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since the group overran the territory in 2007.

Israel launched its operation with a strike Friday on a leader of the Islamic Jihad, saying there were “concrete threats” of an anti-tank missile attack against Israelis in response to the arrest last week of another senior Islamic Jihad member in the West Bank. That arrest came after months of Israeli raids in the West Bank to round up suspects following a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israel.

It killed another Islamic Jihad leader in a strike on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429FA9_0h8njf0E00
On Sunday, a projectile hit a home in the same area of Jebaliya, killing two men.
AP

Israel said some of the deaths during this round were caused by errant rocket fire, including one incident in the Jebaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza in which six Palestinians were killed Saturday. On Sunday, a projectile hit a home in the same area of Jebaliya, killing two men. Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was struck by an errant rocket.

In the occupied West Bank on Monday, Israeli troops demolished the homes of two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a deadly attack against Israelis in the city of Elad in May. The soldiers faced a violent protest during the operation, the military said.

The outburst of violence in Gaza was a key test for Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who lacks experience leading military operations. Still, he unleashed the offensive less than three months before a general election in which he is campaigning to keep the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PQW0_0h8njf0E00
The U.N. is holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the violence going on between Israel and the militant groups.
AP

President Joe Biden said he welcomed the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza-based militants.

“Over these last 72 hours, the United States has worked with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, and others throughout the region to encourage a swift resolution to the conflict,” he said in a statement Sunday.

The U.N. Security Council was to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the violence. China, which holds the council presidency this month, scheduled the session in response to a request from the United Arab Emirates, which represents Arab nations on the council, as well as China, France, Ireland and Norway.

“We underscore our commitment to do all we can towards ending the ongoing escalation, ensuring the safety and security of the civilian population, and following-up on the Palestinian prisoners file,” said U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDoo8_0h8njf0E00
It’s not yet clear what the ceasefire will bring. Hamas had a strong incentive to avoid another war.
AP

The Israeli army said militants in Gaza fired about 580 rockets toward Israel. The army said its air defenses had intercepted many of them, with two of those shot down being fired toward Jerusalem. Islamic Jihad has fewer fighters and supporters than Hamas.

Islamic Jihad has fewer fighters and supporters than Hamas, and little is known about its arsenal. Both groups call for Israel’s destruction, but have different priorities, with Hamas constrained by the demands of governing.

Hamas had a strong incentive to avoid another war. Last year’s Israel-Hamas war, one of four major conflicts, and several smaller battles over the last 15 years have exacted a staggering toll on the impoverished territory’s 2.3 million Palestinian residents.

Over the past year, Israel and Hamas have reached tacit understandings based on trading calm for work permits and a slight easing of the border blockade, imposed by Israel and Egypt when Hamas overran the territory 15 years ago. Israel has issued 12,000 work permits to Gaza laborers, and has held out the prospect of granting another 2,000 permits.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire, move closer to war

Bombardments rained down on both Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday as tensions in the region reach a fever pitch. The exchange began after Israel killed a Palestinian jihadist in a targeted anti-terrorist strike. According to Israeli Defense Force reports, six sites were hit by fighter jets and armed...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Gaza Frontier Clashes End After Days Of Violence As Israel And Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire

The Islamic Jihad militant group and Israel declared a truce late on Sunday in a bid to end the three days of violence, killing dozens of people in Gaza. What Happened: Israel, after the Islamic Jihad, in two separate statements, announced the truce, and both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire, signaling an end to the most severe flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year, Reuters reported.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinian Authority#Gaza War#Palestinians#Palestinian Jihad#Israelis
The Independent

Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes

When Israeli bombs began falling last week, 22-year-old Duniana al-Amour ran into her room and tried to escape into her art and drawing, just as she had during Gaza's past wars.But this time around, her pencil never met the paper.An Israeli shell struck outside her home on Friday, making her one of the first of at least 47 Palestinians — including 16 children — who were killed during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group. She was killed during Israel's surprise opening salvo, hours before militants had fired any rockets.Her drawings, mostly black...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli warplanes strike building in Gaza amid outbreak of fighting

Israeli airstrikes pounded militant targets in Gaza on Saturday (6 August), as rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of further escalation.The fighting began with Israel’s killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a strike Friday, which also killed a five-year-old girl.Shortly before midday on Saturday, Israeli warplanes stepped up airstrikes.After warning residents in phone calls, fighter jets dropped two bombs on the house of an Islamic Jihad member in a residential area of Gaza City, flattening the two-story structure and badly damaging surrounding buildings.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
Country
Egypt
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israelis protest near Gaza to demand return of captives

A couple of hundred Israelis protested near the Gaza Strip on Friday to demand the return of a captive and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the territory's militant Hamas rulers.The protest came amid heightened tensions following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack.Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza on Friday, saying authorities were preparing “actions that will remove the threat from this region,” without elaborating.The protesters...
PROTESTS
BBC

Israel-Gaza: Ceasefire holds overnight after days of violence

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip appears to be holding. The Egypt-brokered truce followed three days of violence with Israel targeting the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and militants firing rockets into Israel. At least 44 Palestinians died in the most serious flare-up since an 11-day...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Israel strikes 'wide range' of targets in Gaza 'in response to rocket fire' AFTER a truce came into effect following three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander

Israel has struck 'a wide range' of targets in Gaza after a truce came into effect 'in response to rocket fire' it received moments before a ceasefire introduced after a three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander. Israel agreed to an Egyptian-proposed truce...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Israel-Gaza: Nine-year-old Gazan recalls fear as Israeli strike hit

Nine-year-old Leen Matar was rescued from the rubble as her neighbourhood came under Israeli attack, the Reuters news agency has reported. She describes how she said her final prayers, fearing she would die. At least 46 Palestinians were killed in the three-day violence that began with Israel hitting Palestinian Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Gaza City, Gaza Strip — Israel said Sunday that it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a crowded Gaza refugee camp, the second such targeted attack since it launched its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend. The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy