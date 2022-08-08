Read full article on original website
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?
OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)
Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here
This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Connecticut sending out relief checks to restaurants, hotels this week
This week, around 1,700 hospitality businesses will start receiving one-time relief checks from the state of Connecticut. The money is part of a $30 million fund created with federal American Rescue Plan money.
What Does it Take to Get Noticed in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner?
I think that Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner', the group of towns in our State's Northeast quarter, is the Rodney Dangerfield of Connecticut - It gets no respect. Think about it, have you ever heard anyone say 'Oh man, we had this crazy meal in Pomfret last night', or 'Let's take a ride, see what's happening in Killingly'?
Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut
A Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the races in Connecticut.
Who is running in Connecticut primaries?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week
The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
