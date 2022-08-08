ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?

OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
CONNECTICUT STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)

Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Who is running in Connecticut primaries?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week

The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
CONNECTICUT STATE

