ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
People

2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Airmen Rescue Eight Stranded Off Florida Coast as Shark Circled Nearby

Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, rescued eight people who were stranded in the water after their boat capsized while a bull shark circled nearby. On June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6 SFS Marine Patrol crew lead, and his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, were looking out at the water when Au said he felt a gut feeling telling him to patrol the water.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Island Beach State Park#Accident#The Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Wild Footage Shows Whale Emerging From Water and Landing on Boat Off Coast of Massachusetts

A 19-foot boat is said to have been “in the right place at the wrong time” following a wild water-breaching whale incident caught in since-made-viral footage. As you’ve likely seen making the usual rounds in recent days, the footage in question—which shows vessels off the coast of Massachusetts in the Plymouth area, per a report from NBC10 Boston—managed to capture the exact moment a whale (likely a humpback) breached the water and landed atop the boat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat

A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy