Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys
Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
Airmen Rescue Eight Stranded Off Florida Coast as Shark Circled Nearby
Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, rescued eight people who were stranded in the water after their boat capsized while a bull shark circled nearby. On June 12 around 11 a.m., Staff Sgt. William Au, 6 SFS Marine Patrol crew lead, and his partner, Airman 1st Class Kade Jones, were looking out at the water when Au said he felt a gut feeling telling him to patrol the water.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Woman on Florida boat gored by 100lb sailfish that jumped from water
Katherine Perkins, 73, taken to hospital after attack by sailfish, which moved so fast Perkins did not have time to react
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
Girl Dies After Being Struck by Boat After Kids Fall From Inflatable Tube
Michigan officials say when the operator of the boat attempted to pick up children that had fallen into the water, the vessel struck an 11-year-old.
Shock new theory emerges in hunt for a man missing for two weeks on a picturesque tourist island after the disappearance of a small yellow boat
A shock new theory has emerged in the disappearance of a young man from one of Australia's most picturesque islands. Ben Chisholm, 22, went missing in rugged bushland on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Queensland on the morning of July 13. Intense searches across the island in the...
113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Florida coast
Border patrol took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said. Rescue crews transferred the people from the grounded vessel to Coast...
Did a police boat fatally strike a snorkeler in the Keys? Inquiry launched to find out
"This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation."
A MONSTER 400-Pound Spotted Eagle Ray Jumped Onto A Family’s Boat Deep Sea Fishing In Alabama
Talk about a close encounter. This past weekend, April Jones and her family were partaking in the Deep See Fishing Rodeo near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Things were looking pretty bleak for the family, and not overly eventful, until one jaw dropping event took place that could’ve possibly turned deadly.
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
Wild Footage Shows Whale Emerging From Water and Landing on Boat Off Coast of Massachusetts
A 19-foot boat is said to have been “in the right place at the wrong time” following a wild water-breaching whale incident caught in since-made-viral footage. As you’ve likely seen making the usual rounds in recent days, the footage in question—which shows vessels off the coast of Massachusetts in the Plymouth area, per a report from NBC10 Boston—managed to capture the exact moment a whale (likely a humpback) breached the water and landed atop the boat.
Sailor rescued after 16 hours under capsized boat
A 62-year-old Frenchman was rescued by Spanish coast guards after spending 16 hours in his capsized boat off Spain's Atlantic coast.Aug. 4, 2022.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Cape Cod shark sightings – 30 great whites spotted off US coast in two days forcing beaches to close
AT least 30 great white sharks have been spotted lurking off Cape Cod in two days, forcing beaches to close. Data revealed that 14 beasts were detected on August 2 and there were 16 sightings on August 3, according to Sharktivity. Four great whites were spotted lurking by Chatham Harbor...
Meet Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus capturing hearts, sinking boats and irking mariners
A more than 1,300-pound walrus in northern Europe has taken up summer sunbathing on boats and some of them – well, are just too small for the big gal. Nicknamed Freya, the young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, locals report.
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
