New Angels Landing development hopes to bring financial boost Downtown

During a time when inflation has threatened an increase in poverty throughout California, with LA county maintaining one of the highest poverty rates in the state in recent years, developers Don Peebles and Victor MacFarlane are using Downtown’s forthcoming urban development, Angels Landing, as a way to give the city an economic boost.
Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Headlines: Northern Vs. Southern California Cannabis; Instagram User Shows ‘How to Hack an Electronic Road Sign’

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Thirty-seven-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver suspected of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed five in Windsor Hills last...
Nisei Week Japanese Festival recalls its 80 years

Nisei Week Japanese Festival has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year. After two years of virtual programming, the festival in LA’s Little Tokyo is back to in-person activities — all in time for its 80th anniversary — from Saturday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 21. Cory...
LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal

In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM

Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
Echo Park Trash Club gets rid of litter on streets, mistrust at homeless camps

Last weekend, the fencing around Echo Park Lake was taken down, and a sign was erected that said, “Welcome to People’s Park LA.” The city originally installed the fence more than a year ago when it was “renovating” the park — after sweeping out unhoused residents there, promising to find them longer-term housing. (That promise has gone largely unfulfilled.)
Fences Were Torn at Echo Park Sending a Message

Late Sunday night a group of people tore down fences and posted signs at Echo Park trying to send a message. About 20 to 30 people rode their bikes into the fences knocking them down potentially trying to send a message about how the park is regulated. Echo Park was...
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?

Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
