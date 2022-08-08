Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Metro Station To Honour Late Nipsey Hussle With Name Tribute
The City of Los Angeles is doing its part to honour the legacy of the deceased rapper, who will now have a brand new Metro Rail station named in his honour. As per CBS Los Angeles, the stop will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is to be located in Nipsey Hussle Square.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
kcrw.com
East Hollywood tenants fight to stay in area’s last Japanese boarding house
Many people think of downtown’s Little Tokyo district as the center of Japanese culture in Los Angeles. But that hasn’t always been the case. During the first half of the 20th century, East Hollywood was home to a tightly-knit Japanese immigrant community known as Madison/J-Flats. Much like today,...
ladowntownnews.com
New Angels Landing development hopes to bring financial boost Downtown
During a time when inflation has threatened an increase in poverty throughout California, with LA county maintaining one of the highest poverty rates in the state in recent years, developers Don Peebles and Victor MacFarlane are using Downtown’s forthcoming urban development, Angels Landing, as a way to give the city an economic boost.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him
Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
Church celebrates return of Bruce's Beach to descendants of original Black owners
Church members gathered for a historic Sunday service at Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach after L.A. County officials presented the deed to the oceanfront property to the heirs of a Black couple who were stripped of the land nearly a century ago.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Headlines: Northern Vs. Southern California Cannabis; Instagram User Shows ‘How to Hack an Electronic Road Sign’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Thirty-seven-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver suspected of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed five in Windsor Hills last...
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
ladowntownnews.com
Nisei Week Japanese Festival recalls its 80 years
Nisei Week Japanese Festival has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year. After two years of virtual programming, the festival in LA’s Little Tokyo is back to in-person activities — all in time for its 80th anniversary — from Saturday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 21. Cory...
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
kcrw.com
LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal
In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
theregistrysocal.com
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM
Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
howafrica.com
Mentis Carrere: Black Activist Known for Heroic Defense of His Home
Mentis Carrere was a black activist who is best known for heroic defense of his home against a white angry mob in 1926. Carrere had moved to Los Angeles to work as a painter and lived in a neighborhood that used to be all-white. Carrere, born in Louisiana in 1891,...
kcrw.com
Echo Park Trash Club gets rid of litter on streets, mistrust at homeless camps
Last weekend, the fencing around Echo Park Lake was taken down, and a sign was erected that said, “Welcome to People’s Park LA.” The city originally installed the fence more than a year ago when it was “renovating” the park — after sweeping out unhoused residents there, promising to find them longer-term housing. (That promise has gone largely unfulfilled.)
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
NBC Los Angeles
Fences Were Torn at Echo Park Sending a Message
Late Sunday night a group of people tore down fences and posted signs at Echo Park trying to send a message. About 20 to 30 people rode their bikes into the fences knocking them down potentially trying to send a message about how the park is regulated. Echo Park was...
focushillsboro.com
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
