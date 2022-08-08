Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO