Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement.
Speed skating-Olympic medallist gets 18-month competition ban for post-party car prang
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympic speed skater Kim Min-seok has been handed a lengthy ban from competition by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) after pranging his car after a party at the national training centre south of Seoul.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark
Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Grand slams, gold medals and foot faults: Serena Williams’ most notable moments
The American is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. We take a look back at what has been a remarkable career
BBC
European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and...
Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41
Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
NBA・
BBC
Hosepipe bans: What are water companies doing to tackle leaks?
Millions of households are facing the prospect of hosepipe bans, as parts of England experience the driest conditions since 1976. The water companies cannot be held accountable for the weather - but how are they performing when it comes to fixing leaks and building reservoirs to preserve water?. What is...
ESPN
Man United register interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo - sources
Manchester United have registered their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, sources have told ESPN. Gakpo's representatives have been alerted to United's interest by recruitment staff at Old Trafford but the club have yet to submit a bid. - Gakpo, Saliba, Elliott: Who could be Europe's next breakout star?
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool
Former Manchester United & Everton player Louis Saha has said that Darwin Nunez won't be able to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.Divider(Variant 1)
10 of the most iconic moments from Serena Williams' incredible tennis career
Serena Williams, 40, announced on Tuesday that she would be retiring from tennis after competing at the 2022 US Open.
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
BBC
'A perfect debut for Haaland'
Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie reacted to Erling Haaland's Manchester City debut on the Football Daily podcast. It was a perfect debut for Erling Haaland. I couldn’t really understand people who questioned whether he’d be a goalscorer. Manchester City have some of the best playmakers. Their whole front...
Australia win historic cricket gold at Commonwealths as athletics wraps up
Australia won the first women's cricket gold medal in Commonwealth Games history on Sunday as Scotland's Laura Muir captured the 1500m title on the final night of athletics. "We are blessed enough to be part of some winning World Cup teams but to win the first gold medal for women's cricket in the Commonwealth Games, you're only ever going to do that once."
Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know
After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.
UEFA・
BBC
Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success
Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
