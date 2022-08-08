Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday
The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On
Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.Divider(Variant 1)
BBC
Robbie Cowling: Colchester owner condemns 'mindless behaviour' by some fans at Ipswich
Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling has hit out at some of the team's supporters for violent behaviour during Tuesday's Carabao Cup game at Ipswich. The U's won a game at Portman Road for the first time since 1951 to reach round two of the competition. Although in different counties, the...
BBC
One Day Cup: Duke knock gives Yorkshire edge over Glamorgan
Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan. Harry...
BBC
Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough
A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
'He'll Be Fantastic For Us' - James Milner On Liverpool Summer Signing Darwin Nunez
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has predicted a bright future at the club for new signing, Darwin Nunez, in a recent interview.
Report: Liverpool may be Front-Runners to Sign Youri Tielemans after Thiago Injury
Arsenal have been favourites to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City all summer - but the inaction to this point may bring Liverpool into the race following Thiago’s injury at Craven Cottage in the Premier League opener.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Trains are halted in Norfolk for 90 minutes due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks 'which was too heavy to lift'
Trains were halted in Norfolk today due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks which was 'too heavy to lift'. The tortoise caused trains to come to a halt in southeastern England, with Greater Anglia rail company tweeting that trains between the city of Norwich and Stansted Airport were stopped for more than an hour due to the creature.
BBC・
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification.
BBC
One-Day Cup: Stevie Eskinazi's 182 sets up Middlesex win over Surrey, plus round-up
Stevie Eskinazi made the highest score by a Middlesex player in a limited-overs game as they beat Surrey by 102 runs in the One-Day Cup. Eskinazi followed his 146 not out at Durham on Sunday with 182 off 136 balls in his side's 351-7. James Bracey's 104 not out for...
Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
Gary Neville has called for Manchester United owners the Glazers to sell the club, following the defeat to Brighton on Sunday.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC
Mick Jones: Neil Warnock leads tributes following death of former assistant, aged 75
Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his former assistant manager Mick Jones following his death at the age of 75. The pair worked together at several clubs including QPR, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Jones also managed in his own right at Mansfield, Halifax, Peterborough and Plymouth, as...
‘You Can See Already That He Is Going to Help Us Improve’ - John Barnes on Darwin Nunez
Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez has made an instant impact since his arrival from Benfica for a reported £67.5million, scoring two goals with two assists in his first two competitive appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Football idol Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard.Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life involved a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love”.Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister,...
Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Celtic Defender Josip Juranovic
Chelsea set their sights on yet another defender this summer, this time coming from the Scottish league in Celtics Croatian defender Josip Juranovic.
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
