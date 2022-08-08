ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
BBC

One Day Cup: Duke knock gives Yorkshire edge over Glamorgan

Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan. Harry...
BBC

Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough

A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
The Independent

Football idol Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

BBC

Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!

Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
