Forecast: Scattered storms this evening

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Scattered storms are expected along the Gulf of Mexico sea breeze late this afternoon and through this evening. Because of where the sea breeze is expected to be tonight, rain chances will be highest in areas of Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties through the sunset hour tonight.

After the rain ends tonight temperatures will remain mild and muggy, falling into the upper 70s.

On Tuesday, we’ll begin a transition period as we await the arrival of the Saharan Air Layer from the Atlantic. This will give us another round of scattered storms on Tuesday before rain chances go more isolated on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be warm this week, trending a few degrees above the norm for this time of year. Expect afternoon highs around 94 tomorrow, with 96 on Wednesday thanks to the lower rain coverage.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

