capecod.com
Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations. The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county. The money will be distributed in grants ranging from...
capecod.com
Mashpee Looks for Long-Term Solutions for Water Quality
MASHPEE – Mashpee is experiencing year-over-year declines in water quality as the region continues to wrestle with wastewater infrastructure and a warming climate, according to local experts. Department of Natural Resources Director Ashley Fisher said ponds like Ashumet and Santuit, the latter currently under swimming restrictions, continue to see...
iheart.com
Norfolk County Solar Project At Agricultural School Encounters Opposition
WALPOLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Norfolk County Commission is holding a public comment meeting on a proposed solar array on the campus of the Norfolk Agricultural School later this month. Opponents of the project are criticizing it because they say it will be placed on prime agricultural land....
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
capecod.com
Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons
HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors. The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15. Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a...
capecod.com
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus...
ABC6.com
McKee issues statewide drought advisory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday issued a statewide drought advisory. “While our water supply is designed to withstand drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” said McKee in a release. “As a precaution, I encourage residents and businesses to consider taking water conservation measures.”
ABC6.com
McKee announces that T.F. Green will be Breeze Airways base of operations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport will serve as the base of operations for Breeze Airways. Breeze will launch its base in 2023, creating 250 new full-time jobs, including pilots, flight crews, support staff and maintenance workers. McKee highlighted...
WCVB
Here's what to know about Massachusetts 2022 sales tax holiday
BOSTON — Massachusetts will hold its annual sales tax holiday weekend on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, August 14. The two-day holiday lets buyers skip the usual 6.25% sales tax on some items. There are some restrictions to keep in mind for the weekend:. Anything that costs more than...
capecod.com
Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
countryfolks.com
Expanding by building at Orr’s Family Farm
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) recently awarded $400,000 to improve farm operations to a number of participants in its Agricultural Preservation Restriction (APR) program. The APR Improvement Program (AIP) provides business planning and technical assistance to commercial farms containing land already protected through the APR. AIP specifically targets...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
capecod.com
D-Y Middle School Building Project Progressing
YARMOUTH – Progress continues to be made on the construction of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School in Yarmouth. Chad Crittenden, Managing Director at PMA Consultants, the company managing the building project, said that interiors like cabinets and countertops are being installed. He added that interior glass in the...
capecod.com
Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham
WAREHAM – At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the area of Onset Harbor for a sailing vessel that was struck by lightning with a single occupant on board. Wareham DNR and Onset Fire dispatched two vessels as well as TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth to the mooring field off of Wickets Island.
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
As Massachusetts drought continues into August, officials recommend upgrading severity to ‘critical’ in over half the state
Officials involved in drought management are recommending a critical drought declaration in four out of the seven drought regions in Massachusetts as high temperatures and low rainfall totals continue to keep the state dry. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card still needs to officially approve the suggestions from Drought...
ABC6.com
Construction for South Attleboro train station to begin this fall
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Construction for the South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station is set to begin this fall. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority previously said that the station doesn’t mean accessibility standards. The station also temporarily suspended service last year because the pedestrian bridge needed a full replacement.
