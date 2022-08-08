Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Barnstable County Makes ARPA Funding Available for Cape Cod Organizations
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has made $5 million of the $41 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds available to local organizations. The funds are in addition to the $10 million available through application for towns in the county. The money will be distributed in grants ranging from...
capecoddaily.com
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. The post HazMat technicians called to Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
capecod.com
IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port. The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide. Issues related to things such as climate change and natural disasters will be the focus...
capecod.com
Mashpee Looks for Long-Term Solutions for Water Quality
MASHPEE – Mashpee is experiencing year-over-year declines in water quality as the region continues to wrestle with wastewater infrastructure and a warming climate, according to local experts. Department of Natural Resources Director Ashley Fisher said ponds like Ashumet and Santuit, the latter currently under swimming restrictions, continue to see...
capecod.com
Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will close out the height of the summer season with a bang on September 4 with its annual fireworks show and beach party. The event had to be moved to its new date due to nesting piping plovers. The free event will...
capecod.com
Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons
HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors. The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15. Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a...
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
capecod.com
Steamship Receives No Proposals for Off-Cape Freight Service
WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has received no proposals for providing a freight service for Martha’s Vineyard from New Bedford or a different off-Cape port. The SSA put out a Request for Proposals on March 18 this year for the transportation service. Although they received 47 requests...
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
theweektoday.com
Marion native cleans up local cemeteries with a ‘loving touch’
MARION – Debbie Thompson of Marion started Loving Touch Gravesite Care with a mission: To make cemeteries a better place — “plot by plot.”. Thompson takes care of graves for people all along the South Coast, she said, sometimes traveling as far as Rhode Island to help people clean up their family plots.
WCVB
Thousands bike through grueling heat for Pan-Mass Challenge cancer care, research fundraiser
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Nearly 6,500 riders took part in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge, a storied fundraiser for cancer research and treatment, despite high heat and humidity. The Pan-Mass Challenge is in its 43rd year and its first year back full-bore since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in...
capecod.com
Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham
WAREHAM – At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the area of Onset Harbor for a sailing vessel that was struck by lightning with a single occupant on board. Wareham DNR and Onset Fire dispatched two vessels as well as TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth to the mooring field off of Wickets Island.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.
whdh.com
Officials make dramatic boat rescue in Bourne
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials made a dramatic boat rescue of a group off the Bourne coast over the weekend amid windy conditions and choppy waves. “Wind conditions and waves, they have a dramatic impact on boats, and things can happen very fast,” said Chris Southwood, director of the Bourne Department of Natural Resources.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
WPFO
Bachelorette parties are 'destroying' LGBT 'safe spaces,' researchers claim
BOSTON (TND) — A pair of researchers are targeting straight, largely white women for allegedly invading LGBT "safe spaces" during bachelorette parties in a phenomenon labeled "hetrification." “Hetrification" is apparently a combination of the terms "heterosexual" and "gentrification." In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, researchers Vincent Jones II...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
capecod.com
Wareham firefighters able to keep flames from spreading to house, one firefighter taken to hospital.
WAREHAM – On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however firefighters had to perform extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home. One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat related issue. Engines 1 and 5 along with Tower 1 responded to the scene. Engine 4 and an Onset Engine stood by at the Main Street station. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 25 career and call firefighters operated under the command of Chief of Department John Kelley.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/07/2022
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on te rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports te vessel’s motor died and strong winds blew te vessel against the rocks. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off…
