Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popculture

Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A teenage dream! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s high-profile relationship, which started in January 2016, has included a dance-off, a nude paddleboarding session, a meeting with the pope and just about everything in between. The singer and the actor dated from January 2016 to March 2017 before briefly calling it quits. They were officially back […]
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Honey Boo Boo 'very, very happy' as boyfriend Dralin gets family seal of approval

Honey Boo Boo confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell in September 2021 and over a year later, they’re still in their honeymoon phase. Alana Thompson, famously known as Honey Boo Boo, rose to fame as child beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers And Tiaras. After capturing the nation with her addictive personality, the Thompson’s earned their own TV series in 2012.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack & His Fiancée Welcome Fourth Child: See Heartwarming Pic

Following a brutal surgery just a few weeks ago, the good news is simply flooding rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne. Recently, the legendary musician announced plans to release his brand new album Patient Number 9 this September. However, on the homefront, the longtime singer has been readying himself to welcome not one but two brand new grandbabies. And after months of waiting, the first has arrived.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
CELEBRITIES
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Chanté Adams: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout ‘A League Of Their Own’ Star

Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of A League Of Their Own will feature a new crop of women on the baseball field. The series premiering August 12 follows a group of women who form a professional baseball team during the era of World War II. The show is based on the 1992 film of the same name. This time, there’s a new generation of female actors playing members of the Rockford Peaches, including breakout star Chanté Adams, 27. Before the series premieres, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Chanté, including the scoop on her character.
TV & VIDEOS

