Real Estate

West Bend, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel

CEDARBURG — It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now. The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
CEDARBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Cedar Community’s new homes going fast | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, WI – Only a few of the newly constructed homes at Cedar Community’s Cedar Ridge are available. This 55-and-over community boasts fitness and pool amenities, restaurant dining options, lake and trails access and much more.
WEST BEND, WI
MATC Times

4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
GREENFIELD, WI
West Bend, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend, WI

August 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend passed away on August 4, 2022, with his wife at his side. Matt was born on September 20, 1960, in Houston Texas, the son of the late Richard and Virginia (nee Powell) Briggs. He was united in marriage with Linda Hottenroth on May 2, 1984, in Houston, Texas. His school years were spent living between Toms River, New Jersey, and Glen Cove, Texas.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI

Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi

Jackson, WI – St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi has several job openings. Apply in person at any of our stores, email [email protected], on our website svdpwc.com or on Facebook. Jackson store address: W225N16712 Cedar Park Court, Unit 3.
JACKSON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI

August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

SWAT Teams take suspect with gun into custody at Beaver Dam Holiday Inn | By Beaver Dam Police Department

August 8, 2022 – On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Beaver Dam, WI police department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn, 311 Seippel Blvd, Beaver Dam. Reference a handgun that staff had located in a room. Holiday Inn staff located the gun after they were notified by the guest that they would not be able to return to the hotel and hotel staff went to gather the guest’s items.
BEAVER DAM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Tactical situation at Holiday Inn in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff

August 8, 2022 – UPDATE: Dodge County Sheriff has said the tactical situation on Seippel Blvd has been resolved. August 8, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – The Dodge County Sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road in the City of Beaver Dam, WI for a tactical situation that is currently occurring. More information to come later; the public is safe.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

