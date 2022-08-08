Real Estate

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel
CEDARBURG — It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now. The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Alayna Lambrecht
Washington County, WI – My name is Alayna Lambrecht, and I am 14 years old. I am a member of the Kewaskum FFA. For the past four years, I have shown market hogs at the Washington County Fair, and this year I showed a market steer along with my market hogs.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cedar Community’s new homes going fast | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Only a few of the newly constructed homes at Cedar Community’s Cedar Ridge are available. This 55-and-over community boasts fitness and pool amenities, restaurant dining options, lake and trails access and much more.
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend, WI
August 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend passed away on August 4, 2022, with his wife at his side. Matt was born on September 20, 1960, in Houston Texas, the son of the late Richard and Virginia (nee Powell) Briggs. He was united in marriage with Linda Hottenroth on May 2, 1984, in Houston, Texas. His school years were spent living between Toms River, New Jersey, and Glen Cove, Texas.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI
Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Truck-versus-pole accident Saturday on West St. Paul Avenue
8:52 a.m. Saturday — A caller in the 1100 block of W. St. Paul Avenue reported a truck-versus-pole accident. According to the log, four poles were involved and wires were on the vehicle. Apparatus were moved out of the hazard area. We Energies was also contacted. Read the full...
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi
Jackson, WI – St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi has several job openings. Apply in person at any of our stores, email [email protected], on our website svdpwc.com or on Facebook. Jackson store address: W225N16712 Cedar Park Court, Unit 3.
spectrumnews1.com
World’s tallest mass timber building is in Wisconsin, now officially open
MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live. However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame. The 25-story apartment building was constructed...
WISN
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding BP gas station retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's assistance in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at a BP gas station. Police say they stole liquor from the gas station at 1:19 p.m. The suspects are two males, one white female and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
SWAT Teams take suspect with gun into custody at Beaver Dam Holiday Inn | By Beaver Dam Police Department
August 8, 2022 – On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Beaver Dam, WI police department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn, 311 Seippel Blvd, Beaver Dam. Reference a handgun that staff had located in a room. Holiday Inn staff located the gun after they were notified by the guest that they would not be able to return to the hotel and hotel staff went to gather the guest’s items.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Tactical situation at Holiday Inn in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 8, 2022 – UPDATE: Dodge County Sheriff has said the tactical situation on Seippel Blvd has been resolved. August 8, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – The Dodge County Sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road in the City of Beaver Dam, WI for a tactical situation that is currently occurring. More information to come later; the public is safe.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in single vehicle crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 9, 2022 – Dodge Co., Wi – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
CBS 58
Help crown 'The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin' at festival in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 in Milwaukee's Deer District, and the nominees have been announced!. Event attendees will have the opportunity to taste the Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite to help crown "The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin." The...
Comments / 0