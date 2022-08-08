ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Georgia 2024 edge KingJoseph Edwards says Ohio State is No. 1: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

By Robert Fenbers, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Five-star DL from Florida sets Ohio State official visit

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes picked up a welcomed update in their pursuit of one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class on Tuesday. Plus, a pair of 2024 blue-chip prospects will make their way to Columbus to take in Ohio State’s season-opener against the Irish.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game

One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirby, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Texas State
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Buford, GA
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
City
Buford, OH
State
South Carolina State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Jyaire Brown loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class and now, he’s “officially a Buckeye.”. The cornerback became the first true freshman to lose his black stripe in fall camp, joining linebacker Chip Trayanum as the first players to do so in the preseason. Overall, five players have done so, with nickel Tanner McCalister, safety Kye Stokes and defensive lineman Caden Curry losing the stripe in the spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State football’s linebackers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles comes into an Ohio State linebacker room filled with a unique blend of talent and experience. Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg have practically solidified themselves as the starters, while Cody Simon is expected to have a significant role as well. All three played north of 400 snaps last season. Behind them is where things get interesting.
COLUMBUS, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State’s Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Ohio State Football#Buford High School#Osu#Bulldogs
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State

James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How C.J. Hicks’ upside inspired Ohio State football’s Teradja Mitchell to embrace his role as mentor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Hicks’ immense promise gave Ohio State football linebacker Teradja Mitchell a second purpose in preseason camp. The first purpose, of course, is to climb the depth chart and establish a starting role for the first time. The fifth-year senior is one of the defense’s top grinders — a returning team captain who has bounced around to all three linebacker spots. He feels his career closing and wants to finish strong.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent

Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

247 Sports analyst tabs 3 redshirt freshman from the B1G who 'demand attention' in 2022

247 Sports analyst Chris Hummer made a list of redshirt freshmen who need to be paid attention to and 3 redshirt freshmen from the B1G were selected on the list. True freshmen receive praise when they hit the ground running and redshirt freshmen can have a similar impact on the team. Redshirt freshmen have an additional year of experience to get ready for the bright lights of college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy