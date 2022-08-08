Georgia 2024 edge KingJoseph Edwards says Ohio State is No. 1: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

Read full article on original website
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
Five-star DL from Florida sets Ohio State official visit
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes picked up a welcomed update in their pursuit of one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class on Tuesday. Plus, a pair of 2024 blue-chip prospects will make their way to Columbus to take in Ohio State’s season-opener against the Irish.
Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
Eleven Warriors
Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game
One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
Ohio State football’s Jyaire Brown loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class and now, he’s “officially a Buckeye.”. The cornerback became the first true freshman to lose his black stripe in fall camp, joining linebacker Chip Trayanum as the first players to do so in the preseason. Overall, five players have done so, with nickel Tanner McCalister, safety Kye Stokes and defensive lineman Caden Curry losing the stripe in the spring.
What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State football’s linebackers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles comes into an Ohio State linebacker room filled with a unique blend of talent and experience. Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg have practically solidified themselves as the starters, while Cody Simon is expected to have a significant role as well. All three played north of 400 snaps last season. Behind them is where things get interesting.
Jim Knowles breaks down the Ohio State defense, and inside the LB plan: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are coming off interviews with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and five Ohio State linebackers, and there’s a lot to discuss. Among the topics covered:. Start to 17:30 -- An injury at cornerback and the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State’s Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State
James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
How C.J. Hicks’ upside inspired Ohio State football’s Teradja Mitchell to embrace his role as mentor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Hicks’ immense promise gave Ohio State football linebacker Teradja Mitchell a second purpose in preseason camp. The first purpose, of course, is to climb the depth chart and establish a starting role for the first time. The fifth-year senior is one of the defense’s top grinders — a returning team captain who has bounced around to all three linebacker spots. He feels his career closing and wants to finish strong.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Donovan Jackson, former 5-star recruit, preparing for big role in Year 2 with Buckeyes
Donovan Jackson came to Columbus as a 5-star recruit and the No. 19 player in the country for the class of 2021. The No. 5 prospect in Ohio State’s recruiting class, Jackson appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman with 100 plays on offense. Now entering his...
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
Scotty Middleton, 4-star forward, commits to Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s 2023 class on Sunday added its fourth member, and first from an out-of-state target, in Scotty Middleton of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. The nation’s No. 34 player and No. 6 small forward chose the Buckeyes over 15 other schools with Connecticut and...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent
Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
landgrantholyland.com
BOOOOM! Ohio State men’s basketball gets commitment from top-35 forward Scotty Middleton
In the words of the great D.J. Khaled, “Anotha one.” It has been one heck of a week for Ohio State basketball recruiting. On Wednesday, four-star forward from Pickerington Central Devin Royal announced his verbal commitment to Ohio State. Then, another Columbus four-star forward, Dailyn Swain, announced on...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst tabs 3 redshirt freshman from the B1G who 'demand attention' in 2022
247 Sports analyst Chris Hummer made a list of redshirt freshmen who need to be paid attention to and 3 redshirt freshmen from the B1G were selected on the list. True freshmen receive praise when they hit the ground running and redshirt freshmen can have a similar impact on the team. Redshirt freshmen have an additional year of experience to get ready for the bright lights of college football.
Problems detailed in Leslie Kouba’s Sunday column call for downsizing of government in Columbus, Washington
In Leslie Kouba’s Sunday column (Ever the Battleground....Aug.07) she uses a Q and A format and asks author Karen Graves about Ohio HB 616 and it’s affect on LGBTQ teachers in today’s society. Graves responds in part by saying “.....these laws are plainly driven by the desire...
