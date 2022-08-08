ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Want a college experience where you’ll be given the freedom to explore whatever academic areas pique your interest?. Studying the liberal arts can prepare students to be critical thinkers and persuasive communicators. Instead of training students for a specific path into the job market, a liberal arts education is designed to get grads ready to succeed in a variety of careers.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
thereminder.com

Doughty has plan for Western Mass. if elected governor

SPRINGFIELD – Chris Doughty has a plan for Western Massachusetts. The Republican candidate for his party’s gubernatorial nomination said at a press conference at Riverfront Park last week the region “feels forgotten and left behind. We felt that. We heard that.”. This was his third campaign swing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Gas leak reported at Elias Brookings School in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department reported a gas leak at the Elias Brookings School in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Police are requesting that people avoid the area of Walnut Street and Emerson Street “until the situation is resolved and seek alternate routes if you will be driving through,” according to a statement by Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield police.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

