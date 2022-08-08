Read full article on original website
Related
Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources
The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Golf tournament in South Hadley raises money for local military families
More than 120 golfers teed off Tuesday at Ledges Club in South Hadley, raising thousands of dollars to help support the families at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.
The 10 Best Liberal Arts Colleges
A better student loan experience. Get started today. Want a college experience where you’ll be given the freedom to explore whatever academic areas pique your interest?. Studying the liberal arts can prepare students to be critical thinkers and persuasive communicators. Instead of training students for a specific path into the job market, a liberal arts education is designed to get grads ready to succeed in a variety of careers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, school superintendents across the state received a COVID-19 update for the upcoming school year from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. However, Western Mass News has found out that some on the call did not find it very informative. We spoke with the...
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
Puerto Rican Parade kickoff Wednesday
The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee will host its 2022 kickoff event Wednesday night to announce the 2022 parade honorees and feature this year's Grand Marshal, State Senator Adam Gomez.
South Hadley welcomes pickleball to Buttery Brook Park
The sport of pickleball, that started in 1965 on Bainbridge Island just off the coast of Seattle, Washington, has now landed in South Hadley. Four pickleball courts are now officially open at Buttery Brook Park, the result of a private fundraising efforts and a lot of dedication. “What I love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
westernmassnews.com
Superintendents seeking COVID-19 guidance from state for 2022-23 school year
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With back-to-school only a few weeks away, superintendents in western Massachusetts are currently on a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID-19 guidance for their classrooms. That meeting, which was not open to the media, started at 3p.m. Monday afternoon. We checked...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thereminder.com
Doughty has plan for Western Mass. if elected governor
SPRINGFIELD – Chris Doughty has a plan for Western Massachusetts. The Republican candidate for his party’s gubernatorial nomination said at a press conference at Riverfront Park last week the region “feels forgotten and left behind. We felt that. We heard that.”. This was his third campaign swing...
Most of Massachusetts in critical drought conditions
The Connecticut River Valley region has been declared as a Level-3 Critical Drought, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card. The region consists of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County in western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
Lake Monsters rally again to eliminate Starfires in FCBL semifinals
WESTFIELD – For the second consecutive day in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League semifinals, Westfield enjoyed a 2-0 lead over Vermont. For the second straight time, the Lake Monsters rallied. Vermont rallied from a two-run deficit, scoring 10 unanswered runs to defeat Westfield 10-2 Tuesday night at Bullens Field....
‘Worcester needed a deli:’ Helfand’s Deli to open on Highland Street
After working as a Certified Public Accountant for 50 years, Carl Goldstein is opening a New York-style deli in Worcester along with three partners he met when they all attended Doherty Memorial High School. Although they’ve never run their own restaurant, Goldstein said they decided to get into the restaurant...
Band camp offers second year of summer fun for Westfield’s young musicians
WESTFIELD — More than a hundred band students going into fifth to 10th grades have benefitted from two weeks of band camp for the second year in a row. All five district band teachers from the elementary through high school level, along with five student mentors, worked with the students in small groups and as an ensemble, giving them invaluable experience.
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
Gas leak reported at Elias Brookings School in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department reported a gas leak at the Elias Brookings School in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Police are requesting that people avoid the area of Walnut Street and Emerson Street “until the situation is resolved and seek alternate routes if you will be driving through,” according to a statement by Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield police.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0