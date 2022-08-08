Read full article on original website
Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. Anyone under 18, without a parent or guardian, must leave CityWalk at 9 p.m. Other exceptions include:. If those under 18 are staying at a Universal hotel/resort. If those...
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?
If you are planning a Disney vacation or a day in any of the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, do not forget to pack your face masks. While we all feel as if things have gone back to normal basically everywhere and many people have chosen not to mask up, Disney actually still requires face masks to enter a specific area inside the park.
This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont
F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
Hang with adorable farm animals at the Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - There is a new attraction in Central Florida where you can spend time with mini horses, mini Australian shepherds, and soon mini pigs. The Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden offers an abundance of beauty and cuteness. The "soul" in Soul Haven Ranch stands for "Sharing Of Unconditional Love." It is home to the "My Time with a Miniature Horse" experience, which the ranch bills as "a one-hour leisure experience that promotes the value of the human/animal bond."
'Unbelievably dangerous': Windermere residents concerned over all-night street racing
WINDERMERE, Fla. - People living in a community in Windermere say they can't sleep some nights, with loud cars racing down their streets and screeching their tires. Residents tell FOX 35 News that cars come out several times a week and stay for hours, sometimes until 4 a.m. "It’s unbelievably...
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
Orlando community helps families get ready for school with free supplies
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom. Inflation is making it even tougher for families to get school supplies. On Saturday, organizations across Central Florida held back-to-school events to help those in need. At Audubon Village in Orlando, students got free...
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
Curfew Added For Guests Under 21 at Universal CityWalk Orlando After Recent Fight & Evacuation
CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort is implementing some new rules after the entire shopping, dining, and entertainment area was completely evacuated due to a fight and resulting shooting scare. This curfew policy will affect guests under 21 years of age on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays effective immediately. Guests under 21...
Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children. According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic...
Orlando teachers receive cash donations from nonprofit Mailbox Money
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orlando teachers got a great start to the new school year this week. A national nonprofit organization, Mailbox Money, donated $6,000 in cash to area school heroes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The random act of kindness took place at Ridgewood Park...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
Father, toddler removed from plane for violating federal law, airline says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A father and his daughter were removed from a flight after the pair were told they were violating airline policy when the little girl wanted to sit on her father’s lap. “They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now,” a flight attendant told...
Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission
For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
