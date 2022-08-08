Browns kicker Cade York lives up to the hype, Jakeem Grant Sr. wants more than just returns and, yes, there’s a punting battle: Special teams quick hits

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
Another top Buckeye target will be in Columbus for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A top Buckeye target tells Bucknuts his next OSU visit will be for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal
The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
Ohio State football’s Jyaire Brown loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class and now, he’s “officially a Buckeye.”. The cornerback became the first true freshman to lose his black stripe in fall camp, joining linebacker Chip Trayanum as the first players to do so in the preseason. Overall, five players have done so, with nickel Tanner McCalister, safety Kye Stokes and defensive lineman Caden Curry losing the stripe in the spring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns Release Statement On Pro Bowler's Serious Injury
The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal injury on Tuesday with the loss of wide receiver Jakeem Grant. Grant, who signed a three-year contract with the Browns this offseason, had to be carted off the field during practice. He was later diagnosed with a torn Achilles. The 2021 Pro Bowler will...
Yardbarker
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
247Sports
Carolina Panthers depth chart 2022: Starting QB 'Baker Mayfield's job to lose,' per report
As the calendar hits the second week of August, things began to clear up at Carolina Panthers training camp. Baker Mayfield, whom the Panthers acquired via trade with the Cleveland Browns before practices kicked off, is in an open quarterback battle with Sam Darnold. However, it is Mayfield's to lose, according to a report Monday by Ian Rapoport on the former Oklahoma Sooners football quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Achilles tear likely for Browns Jakeem Grant
The Cleveland Browns are expecting the worst when it comes to their free agent wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant. Grant went down with an injury during practice on Tuesday and struggled to get onto the cart to get off the field. Grant was added as a free agent from...
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase Names Top Cornerback He Faced During Record-Breaking Rookie Season
The Bengals may have the best wide receiver trio in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd appeared on The Pivot podcast on Tuesday afternoon. Chase was asked about the top cornerbacks in the NFL. He only named one: Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. He also referenced their entire secondary.
WR/KR Jakeem Grant carted off the field with potentially serious injury
The hits keep coming for the Cleveland Browns. After concerns at the wide receiver position coming into training camp, David Bell and Anthony Schwartz missed some time due to injuries before recently returning. Undrafted WR Isaiah Weston was lost for the year. Even veteran WR Amari Cooper went down with...
Yardbarker
Bengals Quick Hits: Tee Higgins Impresses as Punter Competition Heats Up
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogged, walked around and even made a couple casual tosses during Monday's practice. The 25-year-old is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. It's a good sign that he's improving, although no timetable has been given for his potential return to practice. "I think...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0