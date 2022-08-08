Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest_August_9th-6.jpg
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from…
WFMZ-TV Online
151st Kutztown Fair kicks off
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - From music to competitions, assistant Kutztown Fair manager Melissa Blatt said there is lots to choose from this week at the fair. "When you come out to the fair, there's lots of good food, there's rides, there's all kinds of good Midway shows, there's lots of good music," said Blatt.
WFMZ-TV Online
Santander announces an 'electric' Christmas show
READING, Pa. - This heat wave may have you thinking about...Christmas?. Well the Santander Performing Arts Center is already looking ahead. Another holiday-themed show was announced for later this year. Lightwire Theater is bringing its 'A Very Electric Christmas' to the Reading venue on November 30, the center said Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Here's what to expect from performances the rest of the week at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest has something for everyone's music style. There are must-see bands this week and weekend, with plenty of free performances and the main stage concerts. 69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Patrick Brogan, chief programming officer for ArtsQuest, about how it's going and what's still to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County couple wins big at Transplant Games of America
MARTINS CREEK, Pa. - Albert and Vicki Piccotti from Martins Creek danced their way to victory at the 2022 Transplant Games of America. Representing Team Philly, the pair took home five gold medals each in the ballroom dancing competition. "They don't just hand them out. I mean, we got the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley jumps back into a tie for first
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley started the night in second place, and finished the night in a tie for first place. The IronPigs began their series at home against Charlotte with a, 8-1 win on Tuesday night. Winning five of their last seven games including, putting them right back atop the standings.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
WFMZ-TV Online
New drive-thru Panera coming to Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night. The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames shoot from home in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire in part of Carbon County. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. Large flames billowed from the roof of the home. A photographer for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson-WL faces adversity early on in 2022 with plenty of fresh faces in the starting lineup
READING, Pa. - Football season is upon, as teams have taken to the turf to begin their final preps for the 2022 season. Wilson-West Lawn has a lot of fresh faces for the upcoming season, they have plenty of players who have seen some varsity time, but experience overall will factor into the Bulldogs season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Alfie's Kitchen closes in Forks Township after 5 years
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Alfie's Kitchen, a restaurant at Park Plaza in Forks Township, has closed after about five years of serving meals. "We have made a decision to close Alfie's Kitchen," the restaurant said on its Facebook page. "We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people...
WFMZ-TV Online
1571 Van Buren Road Palmer Township
Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
From pool closures to free cool-downs, cities and towns vary in success with beating the heat
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A heat advisory Monday meant free and reduced admissions to the pools in Allentown. Meanwhile, another nearby pool had to close due to staffing issues. After closing early on Friday, and then remaining closed all weekend, gates to the Hellertown Pool remained locked Monday for a third day in a row. Officials tell 69 News despite expensive recruitment efforts, the borough has had a major lifeguard shortage this season.
WFMZ-TV Online
'The heat was so intense': Neighbors speak out about deadly Palmerton house fire
PALMERTON, Pa. - A person is dead after an early-morning house fire in Palmerton, Carbon County Tuesday, according to the borough's fire chief. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire chief...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water shoots into the air after large sinkhole forms in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A road is closed after a large sinkhole started forming in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole formed in the 800 block of East Wayne Avenue, according to a Facebook post from township police. Police posted a video of water shooting into the air...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hellertown Pool to reopen, sort of, after lifeguard shortage forces closure
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Those looking to cool off in Hellertown will have the chance to do so Tuesday, but only for a few hours at a time. The Hellertown Pool will reopen, but swimmers will be cleared from the pool every 2-3 hours to give the short-staffed lifeguards a half-hour break, said a spokesperson for the borough.
WFMZ-TV Online
372 apartments, hotel, commercial buildings proposed on 54 acres in Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use development proposed for North Krocks Road, across from the Hamilton Crossings bypass. The project consists of several elements across 54.4 acres: Two apartment buildings that include 372 units, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cement truck falls over in Tilden Twp., briefly halting traffic
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Crews helped clear out a cement truck that fell over in Tilden Township. It happened on Hex Highway near Pine Road. Union Fire Company Number One of Hamburg helped at the scene. Roads reopened earlier Tuesday evening. A fire official said the driver had minor injuries...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Saucon Valley School Board appoints pediatrician to vacant board seat
HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The Saucon Valley School Board voted Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Laurel A. Erickson-Parsons to fill the unexpired board seat that was occupied by Edward Andres. The school board accepted the resignation of Andres for personal reasons last month, effective July 26. Prior to the appointment,...
Comments / 0