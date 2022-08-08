HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Those looking to cool off in Hellertown will have the chance to do so Tuesday, but only for a few hours at a time. The Hellertown Pool will reopen, but swimmers will be cleared from the pool every 2-3 hours to give the short-staffed lifeguards a half-hour break, said a spokesperson for the borough.

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO