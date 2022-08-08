ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

151st Kutztown Fair kicks off

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - From music to competitions, assistant Kutztown Fair manager Melissa Blatt said there is lots to choose from this week at the fair. "When you come out to the fair, there's lots of good food, there's rides, there's all kinds of good Midway shows, there's lots of good music," said Blatt.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Santander announces an 'electric' Christmas show

READING, Pa. - This heat wave may have you thinking about...Christmas?. Well the Santander Performing Arts Center is already looking ahead. Another holiday-themed show was announced for later this year. Lightwire Theater is bringing its 'A Very Electric Christmas' to the Reading venue on November 30, the center said Tuesday.
READING, PA
Here's what to expect from performances the rest of the week at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest has something for everyone's music style. There are must-see bands this week and weekend, with plenty of free performances and the main stage concerts. 69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Patrick Brogan, chief programming officer for ArtsQuest, about how it's going and what's still to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lehigh Valley jumps back into a tie for first

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley started the night in second place, and finished the night in a tie for first place. The IronPigs began their series at home against Charlotte with a, 8-1 win on Tuesday night. Winning five of their last seven games including, putting them right back atop the standings.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
New drive-thru Panera coming to Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night. The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Flames shoot from home in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire in part of Carbon County. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. Large flames billowed from the roof of the home. A photographer for...
PALMERTON, PA
Alfie's Kitchen closes in Forks Township after 5 years

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Alfie's Kitchen, a restaurant at Park Plaza in Forks Township, has closed after about five years of serving meals. "We have made a decision to close Alfie's Kitchen," the restaurant said on its Facebook page. "We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
1571 Van Buren Road Palmer Township

Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street.
From pool closures to free cool-downs, cities and towns vary in success with beating the heat

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A heat advisory Monday meant free and reduced admissions to the pools in Allentown. Meanwhile, another nearby pool had to close due to staffing issues. After closing early on Friday, and then remaining closed all weekend, gates to the Hellertown Pool remained locked Monday for a third day in a row. Officials tell 69 News despite expensive recruitment efforts, the borough has had a major lifeguard shortage this season.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Hellertown Pool to reopen, sort of, after lifeguard shortage forces closure

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Those looking to cool off in Hellertown will have the chance to do so Tuesday, but only for a few hours at a time. The Hellertown Pool will reopen, but swimmers will be cleared from the pool every 2-3 hours to give the short-staffed lifeguards a half-hour break, said a spokesperson for the borough.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Cement truck falls over in Tilden Twp., briefly halting traffic

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Crews helped clear out a cement truck that fell over in Tilden Township. It happened on Hex Highway near Pine Road. Union Fire Company Number One of Hamburg helped at the scene. Roads reopened earlier Tuesday evening. A fire official said the driver had minor injuries...
HAMBURG, PA
Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Saucon Valley School Board appoints pediatrician to vacant board seat

HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The Saucon Valley School Board voted Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Laurel A. Erickson-Parsons to fill the unexpired board seat that was occupied by Edward Andres. The school board accepted the resignation of Andres for personal reasons last month, effective July 26. Prior to the appointment,...
HELLERTOWN, PA

