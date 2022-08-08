Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Turnto10.com
Victim in critical condition after hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Providence police are searching for a gray Audi in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one person in critical condition. The accident happened on Allen Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said the car might also have tinted windows. No further information was available.
Turnto10.com
Police: Car drives with woman on hood after apparent car crash
(WJAR) — Providence police responded to a report of a car driving around the city with a woman on top of its' hood after an apparent car crash on Tuesday night. Police encountered the woman and the car on Union Avenue where the female was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.
Turnto10.com
Person seriously injured in hit-and-run in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded around 1:30 a.m. to Allens Avenue for the hit-and-run. Police say the person was transported to hospital care in serious condition. An arrest has not been...
ABC6.com
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Lakeville on Tuesday. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Precinct Street. The Lakeville Fire Department said no other cars were involved.
Framingham Police: 1 Transported to Hospital After 2-Car Crash Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was taken to MetroWest Medical Medical Center after a 2-car crash on Sunday in Framingham, said Police. The crash happened at 2:31 p.m. at Nimpuc Road and Hollis Street in Framingham. Both vehicles had dame, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations were issued, said Lt....
fallriverreporter.com
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
ABC6.com
State police led on chase after person allegedly flashes gun at Twin River Casino
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were led on a brief chase Tuesday night after a person allegedly had a gun outside of the Twin River Casino. Lincoln police received a call around 11 p.m. for reports that the suspect had flashed a gun at another person at the casino.
ABC6.com
Witness: Grandmother helps boys escape burning home, gets stuck inside
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who witnessed a fire rip through a Pawtucket home told ABC 6 News that a grandmother helped her two sleeping grandsons to safety, but was trapped inside. The fire started just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Pawtucket police said that one...
ABC6.com
State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
nrinow.news
Six injured in Pascoag crash; Firefighters respond to three calls by Wallum Lake in three hours
BURRILLVILLE – A two-vehicle crash on Old Wallum Lake Road early Sunday morning left six people with injuries, including two in serious condition, according to emergency responders. Police say a Burrillville man now is facing several charges related to the incident, including one count of driving under the influence.
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
ABC6.com
State police say fight breaks out on unscheduled ferry without troopers
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a ferry where a fight broke out Monday night was unscheduled and had no troopers on it. Police said Tuesday the unscheduled ferry was added because of crowding. Monday night, several law enforcement agencies, including state police and the...
Police looking for Seekonk bank robbery suspect
The search is on for a man who robbed a Seekonk bank late last week.
Framingham Teen, 18, Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle charges on Saturday evening, August 6. A police officer ran the plate of a motor vehicle and the plate came back stolen off another vehicle, said the police spokesperson. The Officer stopped the vehicle on Grant Street.
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
4 displaced by Providence fire; firefighter taken to hospital
The fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of a home on Evergreen Street.
nrinow.news
Cranston man charged for shootings following early morning drive-by at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE – A 26-year-old Cranston man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a BB gun at the home and vehicle of the Burrillville man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Joshua Lataille was charged with discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, drive-by shootings and conspiracy, along with...
