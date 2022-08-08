ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Victim in critical condition after hit-and-run

(WJAR) — Providence police are searching for a gray Audi in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one person in critical condition. The accident happened on Allen Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said the car might also have tinted windows. No further information was available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Car drives with woman on hood after apparent car crash

(WJAR) — Providence police responded to a report of a car driving around the city with a woman on top of its' hood after an apparent car crash on Tuesday night. Police encountered the woman and the car on Union Avenue where the female was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Person seriously injured in hit-and-run in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded around 1:30 a.m. to Allens Avenue for the hit-and-run. Police say the person was transported to hospital care in serious condition. An arrest has not been...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence

The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WTNH

23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
NORWICH, CT

