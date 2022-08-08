The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO