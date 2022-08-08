Read full article on original website
Two Women Injured in JoCo Rollover
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Sharon A. Miller of Warrensburg, pulled out onto US 50 eastbound from West Young Street and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevy Spark, driven by 23-year-old Krysten A. Ford of Odessa, around 7 a.m.
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Maple Street
The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fan was used Monday evening to evacuate smoke after food being cooked on a stove began smoking. A neighbor reported a smoke detector was sounding and smoke was seen coming out a window of the residence at 1722 Maple Street in Chillicothe. The fire...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 10, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. In the early morning hours of August 7th, Officers observed a vehicle with expired registration that was failing to maintain its lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop on it at East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kelsey E. Van Vickle, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, Van Vickle provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Van Vickle was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and placed on a 24 hour hold for charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender).
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the afternoon of August 7th, Pettis County Deputies served an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East Center Street in La Monte. The subject was arrested without incident, but was not named in the report. The suspect was transported to the Pettis County Jail, but there was no information on the warrant, charges, or bond available in the report.
Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County
A Columbia is facing multiple charges after he allegedly damaged 705 cars by breaking their windows over several days at A1 Auto. The post Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies body of missing man north of Columbia
The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure
Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick
A woman is facing a gun charge after allegedly shooting from her house at someone in Brunswick. The post Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns about latest phone scam
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is warning about the latest phone scam where scammers are posing as a deputy and attempting to steal the victim's money. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns about latest phone scam appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
