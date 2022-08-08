This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. In the early morning hours of August 7th, Officers observed a vehicle with expired registration that was failing to maintain its lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop on it at East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kelsey E. Van Vickle, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, Van Vickle provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Van Vickle was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and placed on a 24 hour hold for charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender).

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO