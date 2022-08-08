ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director

Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
The Associated Press

Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005496/en/ Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Learning Suite Provider Docebo Welcomes Ryan Brock as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/ Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
International Business Times

Nikola CEO Mark Russell To Retire: Who Will Replace Him?

Electric truck maker Nikola (NKLA) has announced that CEO and president Mark Russell will retire effective Jan. 1 after serving the company since 2019. Replacing Russell is current Nikola President Michael Lohscheller, who will join the automaker's board immediately and become CEO upon Russell's retirement. Russell will remain a member...
pymnts.com

Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs

Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
The Associated Press

Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
The Associated Press

Looka Announces Referral Partnership with Xero as part of its New Partner Marketplace Program

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Looka Inc., a leading AI-powered design platform, and Xero, a global small business platform, announced a new collaboration to deliver accounting solutions for businesses through Looka’s Partner Marketplace – a curated list of best-fit partners designed to maximize business services for small business owners globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005210/en/ Looka users can now take control of their finances with the latest referral partnership with Xero, the global small business platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com

Nas Daily Academy Partners With Web3-Focused Invisible College

The new crypto academy will focus on the rapidly evolving web3 landscape. Nas Academy, spearheaded by popular vlogger Nuseir Yassin announced the launch of the first bundle of courses that can be unlocked with an NFT collection. For the initiative, the creator tech platform has partnered with Invisible College. Initially,...
The Associated Press

Ingram Micro’s CDO Sanjib Sahoo Honored with the Prestigious India Achievers’ Award 2022 for Exceptional Digital Leadership

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Sanjib Sahoo is the 2022 recipient of the India Achievers’ Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005483/en/ Ingram Micro EVP and Chief Digital Officer Sanjib Sahoo named 2022 recipient of the India Achievers’ Award. (Graphic: Business Wire) Hailed as one of India’s most coveted professional accolades, the Indian Achievers’ Award presented by the Indian Achievers’ Forum honors extraordinary accomplishments by groups and individuals who have a direct or indirect influence on India’s socioeconomic well-being.
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics continues to write new chapters in its evolving story

On Oct. 12, 2021, GXO Logistics Chief Investment Officer Mark Manduca laid out the argument for why the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm represented a new breed of logistics company. “This is a hard business to wrap your head around. There is no company out there that is scalable contract logistics,” he...
GREENWICH, CT
DELCO.Today

