ktmoradio.com
Motorcycle Wreck Injures One Person
A New Madrid man was hurt when his motorcycle ran off Highway D south of Lilbourn and struck a ditch. Troop E reports 38 year old Brian Staffey received moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape hospital. The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
KTRE
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
“I know it looks finished,” Rhonda Oaks, information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin District, said. “But there’s a lot going behind the scenes that people don’t see.”. Roadwork in Nacogdoches has Old Lufkin Road closed through Friday. Updated: May. 10, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT. Updated:...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Dunkin County
A Dexter woman was arrested in Dunklin County by the MSHP Tuesday afternoon. 51 year old Daya Doolittle was arrested on a felony Clay County probation violation warrant, possession of meth and traffic charges. She was taken to the DCJC.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene
Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop. After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl,...
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested in Wayne Co., MO for armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for a July 3 armed robbery at a pizza restaurant in Cape Girardeau. Joseph P. Walker II faces charges of robbery in the 1st degree, a Class A felony, armed criminal action unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man faces multiple charges after stealing SUV, vehicle's owner charged with disorderly conduct
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man is charged with disorderly conduct after investigators say he got on a motorcycle and chased a man who stole an SUV from him. When the chase ended in Carlisle County, authorities say the owner of the SUV got into a physical struggle with the sheriff.
WBBJ
Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
ktmoradio.com
Murder Suspect Back in Dyer County
A murder suspect is back in Dyer County after appearing before a judge Tuesday in Alabama. A grand jury indicted David Swift Monday in the the death of his wife, Karen Swift in 2011. Swift is charged with first degree murder. He was arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama on Monday afternoon.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman arrested following suspicious incident call
A suspicious incident call north of Mayfield Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Mayfield woman. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reports that deputies were called to the incident at approximately 5:00 am, and were assisted by Mayfield Police officers. During an investigation, 41-year-old Misty Svoboda was allegedly found...
westkentuckystar.com
Brookport man arrested after allegedly found passed out behind the wheel
A Brookport man was arrested Saturday after he was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of his truck. Metropolis Police spotted a truck stopped along Ferry Street with the engine running. The officer noticed the driver allegedly passed out behind the wheel and made several attempts to wake him.
KFVS12
Police chase leads to arrest, drug charges
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A police chase just before 1 a.m. on Monday, August 8 in Graves County led to the arrest of a Mayfield man. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop.
KFVS12
David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after...
ktmoradio.com
Two Poplar Bluff Men Arrested by MSHP on Drug Charges
Two Poplar Bluff men were arrested by the MSHP early today on several charges. 52 year old Gordon Gipson and 35 year old Jessie Brumfield were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the...
westkentuckystar.com
Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman
A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
kbsi23.com
Mayfield woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield woman faces charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy stopped her vehicle on Interstate 69 Sunday night. Penny Todd, 50, faces charges of driving on a DUI suspended operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Police issue Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old South Fulton man
ATLANTA — South Fulton police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing disabled person out of South Fulton. Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 77-year-old Monroe Crawford of South Fulton, Georgia. According to a police report, Crawford is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He may...
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
