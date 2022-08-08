ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

Motorcycle Wreck Injures One Person

A New Madrid man was hurt when his motorcycle ran off Highway D south of Lilbourn and struck a ditch. Troop E reports 38 year old Brian Staffey received moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape hospital. The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW MADRID, MO
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
