Duplin County, NC

WECT

‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
LUMBERTON, NC
wfxb.com

Two People Found Shot After Truck Crashes into Home in Lumberton

Two people with gunshot wounds were found in a crashed truck yesterday afternoon in Lumberton. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the area of Front Street around 1:25 p.m. and found that a vehicle had hit the porch of a home near Martin Luther King Drive. There were bullet holes and blood inside of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and an 18 year-old was flown to the hospital. No other information is currently available.
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape, First...
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Turkey, NC
Duplin County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Duplin County, NC
WECT

Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WECT

Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Early morning crash ends in fatality

On Tuesday August 9, 2022, at 6:12 am, officers with the Kinston Police Department along with EMS and Kinston Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a Commercial Truck and motorcycle on 200 block of HWY 58 S. The initial investigation revealed the commercial truck operated by 49...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

