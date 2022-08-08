Read full article on original website
WECT
‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.
WMBF
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
wfxb.com
Two People Found Shot After Truck Crashes into Home in Lumberton
Two people with gunshot wounds were found in a crashed truck yesterday afternoon in Lumberton. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to the area of Front Street around 1:25 p.m. and found that a vehicle had hit the porch of a home near Martin Luther King Drive. There were bullet holes and blood inside of the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and an 18 year-old was flown to the hospital. No other information is currently available.
WECT
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape, First...
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
WECT
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends, and fellow first responders filled Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as final respects were paid to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
WECT
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
WECT
UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Watch live: Sky 5 flies over the procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman,...
WRAL
Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects
Fayetteville police frustrated by limited options for handling juvenile suspects. Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina said they're having a difficult time getting the Department of Juvenile Justice to approve secure custody orders for young offenders. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
WECT
Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
neusenews.com
KPD: Early morning crash ends in fatality
On Tuesday August 9, 2022, at 6:12 am, officers with the Kinston Police Department along with EMS and Kinston Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a Commercial Truck and motorcycle on 200 block of HWY 58 S. The initial investigation revealed the commercial truck operated by 49...
wcti12.com
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department responds to fire on Wrightsville Avenue, family displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Wrightsville Avenue on August 9 in the evening. Firefighters had the fire under control within a few minutes after arriving on the scene. According to fire officials, an accidental cooking fire was the cause.
WECT
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
cbs17
29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
