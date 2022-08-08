Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
wwnytv.com
Essential workers in Connecticut eligible for up to $1,000 for working during pandemic
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program, according to a report from WFSB. The program...
Some essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for financial relief
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Essential workers in Connecticut who worked through the pandemic may be eligible for some financial relief. Workers can receive up to $1,000 from the Premium Pay Program. Those who worked in the state between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and earned less than $150,000 are eligible.Benefits will be paid out in early 2023. Click here to find out how you can apply
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erick Russell wins three-way Democratic primary for CT treasurer
Erick Russell, a partner at a law firm who specializes in public and private financing, is Connecticut Democrats’ nominee for treasurer.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
NY nurses take contract fight to Danbury, demanding Nuvance address pay, staffing: ‘Left in the dust’
DANBURY — Nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie have brought their demands for better pay to Hat City this week in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a non-descript white van that circled Danbury Hospital for roughly three hours. The city serves as the headquarters for...
Register Citizen
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday unveiled a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The governor’s office said the funds, which were approved under the state budget, would be delivered as grants to more than 1,700...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week
The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut sending out relief checks to restaurants, hotels this week
This week, around 1,700 hospitality businesses will start receiving one-time relief checks from the state of Connecticut. The money is part of a $30 million fund created with federal American Rescue Plan money.
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Greenwich, Stamford, and Sharon Hospitals all received 5 stars by the government agency. The hospitals are rated in categories of mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
NewsTimes
Following $5 million, cease and desist Frontier Communications continues fiber optic expansion
Despite a cease a cease and desist order issued by Connecticut utility regulators last month and a $5 million fine, installation of fiber optic cable by Frontier Communications is continuing, according to a company spokeswoman. That’s because “the vast majority” of Frontier’s ultra-high speed fiber optic network expansion is being...
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
NewsTimes
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
Democrats Tap New Haven’s Russell For Treasurer, Thomas For Sec’y Of The State
New Haven will have a candidate on the statewide ballot this November for the first time since 2006, now that Erick Russell has won Tuesday’s party primary for state treasurer. Russell won a three-way race over fellow New Havener Karen DuBois-Walton and Dita Bhargava of Greenwich. The 33-year-old attorney...
Comments / 0