Stamford, CT

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
Some essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for financial relief

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Essential workers in Connecticut who worked through the pandemic may be eligible for some financial relief. Workers can receive up to $1,000 from the Premium Pay Program. Those who worked in the state between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and earned less than $150,000 are eligible.Benefits will be paid out in early 2023. Click here to find out how you can apply
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week

The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says

Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Greenwich, Stamford, and Sharon Hospitals all received 5 stars by the government agency. The hospitals are rated in categories of mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
