ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state’s $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
AVON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Ready Gov
NewsTimes

Candidate posts bond for recount of primary results

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — A recount of the primary election results in a northern Kentucky legislative race is expected to begin Wednesday, according to a published report. Jessica Neal, who finished second in the Republican primary for Senate District 24, posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results, the Courier Journal reported.
NEWPORT, KY
NewsTimes

Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election.
IOWA STATE
NewsTimes

New president approved for Northeast State in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new president has been chosen for Northeast State Community College in Tennessee. Jeff McCord will become president of the school in Blountville effective Sept. 30. The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously approved his appointment this week. McCord has been commissioner of the Tennessee Department...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy