Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
Following $5 million, cease and desist Frontier Communications continues fiber optic expansion
Despite a cease a cease and desist order issued by Connecticut utility regulators last month and a $5 million fine, installation of fiber optic cable by Frontier Communications is continuing, according to a company spokeswoman. That’s because “the vast majority” of Frontier’s ultra-high speed fiber optic network expansion is being...
5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers
Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state's $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
NY nurses take contract fight to Danbury, demanding Nuvance address pay, staffing: ‘Left in the dust’
DANBURY — Nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie have brought their demands for better pay to Hat City this week in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a non-descript white van that circled Danbury Hospital for roughly three hours. The city serves as the headquarters for...
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
Erick Russell wins three-candidate Democratic primary for state treasurer
Erick Russell, the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate in the race for state treasurer, emerged as the winner in the three-way race in the Tuesday primary. An attorney from New Haven, Russell is the former vice president of the...
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
Candidate posts bond for recount of primary results
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — A recount of the primary election results in a northern Kentucky legislative race is expected to begin Wednesday, according to a published report. Jessica Neal, who finished second in the Republican primary for Senate District 24, posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results, the Courier Journal reported.
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election.
New president approved for Northeast State in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new president has been chosen for Northeast State Community College in Tennessee. Jeff McCord will become president of the school in Blountville effective Sept. 30. The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously approved his appointment this week. McCord has been commissioner of the Tennessee Department...
