Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings
Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avanos Medical AVNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avanos Medical beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same...
Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings
Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Jack In The Box Stock Gains Post Q3 Top-Line Beat
Jack In The Box Inc JACK reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 47.8% year-on-year to $398.31 million, beating the consensus of $397.71 million. Jack in the Box Systemwide sales fell 1.4% Y/Y, and System same-store sales decreased 0.6%. Company-operated same-store sales grew 3.5%, while Franchise same-store sales dropped 1%. Jack...
Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings
Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
Recap: Unity Software Q2 Earnings
Unity Software U reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unity Software beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $23.48 million from the same...
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Principal Financial (PFG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.71%. A quarter...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Astec Industries, Eaton and Terex
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/29/22, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 8/26/22, and Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/19/22. As a percentage of ASTE's recent stock price of $41.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Astec Industries, Inc. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ASTE shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.55% lower in price and for TEX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A quarter...
MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
MRC Global Inc. MRC reported mixed results for second-quarter 2022. MRC’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. However, sales beat the same by 2%. In the reported quarter, MRC’s adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line increased 237.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 8 cents. Results benefited from higher sales generation and improved margins.
First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights
First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings
Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Recap: Gulf Island Fabrication Q2 Earnings
Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gulf Island Fabrication beat estimated earnings by 72.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $11.63 million from...
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
