Johnathan Abram's Job in Jeopardy?

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is entering a pivotal fourth season, looking to prove he can stick around for the foreseeable future

Anytime a new regime takes over an NFL team, there are going to be questions about which incumbent players won't end up fitting into the team's new plans.

That same thought can apply to the Las Vegas Raiders, with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler now in charge.

There already could be multiple players who are on notice, with running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram's fifth-year contract options all being declined.

Abram's grip on a starting spot in particular could be challenged heading into this upcoming season.

A recent list on NFL.com said as much, labeling Abram as a first-string player in danger of losing their starting job.

Abram has been seeing most of the first-team snaps across from Tre'von Moehrig, but that could change as training camp goes along.

Abram's own performance the last two seasons hasn't made it any easier for him to hold down his spot.

In his first full starting season in 2020, Abram finished dead last in PFF's safety grades for that year.

He's often struggled in coverage, giving up a 110-plus quarterback rating in each of the last two seasons.

If Abram can't show he can be more effective outside of just playing in the box, then veteran Duron Harmon could get more looks as a starter.

He has history with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, going back to the years they were both on the New England Patriots.

With 21 career interceptions, Harmon has shown more of an ability to make plays in coverage, an important quality for a Raiders defense that hasn't ranked in the top-half of the NFL in forced turnovers since 2016.

With the moves that the Raiders made this offseason, they are clearly in a win-now mode, and they can't afford to wait for players to develop.

It's possible in a new defense that Abram finds a new level of play, but Harmon gives Graham a player that already knows the scheme.

All of it could lead to Abram not having a very long leash this season, and makes him a player to watch moving forward.

