Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
SB Nation
Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea
It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
Yardbarker
Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona
Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia. Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz...
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Report: Manchester United In Advanced Negotiations With Juventus For French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
As the summer window approaches its end, Manchester United are trying to sign a Midfielder that could replace Frenkie De Jong as a target.
ESPN
Man United register interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo - sources
Manchester United have registered their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, sources have told ESPN. Gakpo's representatives have been alerted to United's interest by recruitment staff at Old Trafford but the club have yet to submit a bid. - Gakpo, Saliba, Elliott: Who could be Europe's next breakout star?
Yardbarker
Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid
Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
BBC
Chuba Akpom: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder impressed by striker's output
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has been impressed by striker Chuba Akpom's output, after a second-half introduction in Saturday's loss to QPR. The 26-year-old was brought back into the first-team picture by Wilder this summer after a loan spell in Greece with PAOK last term. While Wilder would still like to...
ESPN
Karim Benzema hints that Real Madrid don't need to sign another No. 9 given attacking strength in depth
Karim Benzema has hinted in an interview with ESPN that Real Madrid do not need to sign another striker as the Spanish champions have several players who can fill the role. Benzema, 34, enjoyed a fine season last campaign as Madrid lifted LaLiga, the Champions League and the Spanish Supercup, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
BBC
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig re-sign Chelsea forward on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have re-signed Chelsea forward Timo Werner on a permanent deal, two years after he left the club for the Premier League. Chelsea met the Germany international's £45m release clause in 2020 but will make a loss, with Werner returning in a deal thought to be about £25m.
Report: Barcelona Will Use Frenkie De Jong Sale To Move For Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are heavily interested in making a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, but have one road block in their way, their own player. Frenkie De Jong must leave the club or lower his wages this summer. He is currently refusing to do both, which is a problem for Barcelona.
Yardbarker
Barcelona threaten legal action over Frenkie de Jong’s contract
The ongoing contract stand off between Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona could take a dramatic turn this week. De Jong has consistently stated his determination to stay in Catalonia ahead of the 2022/23 season despite major transfer interest from the Premier League. However, with negotiations not progressing over a restructured...
Adrien Rabiot’s agent wants high commission and signing-on fee from Manchester United
Manchester United have been asked to shell out a ridiculous amount of agent fees and signing-on fee if they are to land Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from Juventus. Rabiot is currently United’s biggest priority transfer in order to strengthen their midfield options after their awful start to the Premier League season resulting in a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Arnautovic £7m BID, Sesko offer on the table, Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting update
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly made a £7m offer for Marko Arnautovic. The hot-headed Austrian currently plays for Bologna and is said to be seen as an ideal character for a dressing room short of confidence. Arnautovic, who was more popular on the pitch than off it during successful spells...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Tottenham’s intensity is their catalyst for creativity
Despite the early deficit on Saturday, the season started out perfectly for Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 1 when they took apart a young, yet tricky Southampton side. Spurs spent the bulk of their summer improving squad depth in the transfer window with the expectation that the club would compete in a variety of different competitions in both England and Europe. Spurs made waves this summer with their activity in the transfer window, headlined by the purchases of players like Richarlison and Yves Bissouma who are expected to improve the side. But Spurs also made the headlines in preseason due to Antonio Conte’s hellish preseason training regimen.
Frenkie de Jong dusts Ousmane Dembele in sprint, nobody knew he was this fast
Frenkie de Jong has surprised fans by displaying a ridiculous burst of pace to beat Ousmane Dembele in a sprint . The Netherlands midfielder's game is more about control and precision than speed but that doesn't mean he doesn't have it in his locker. Prior to a Barcelona pre-season friendly,...
FIFA・
