Effective: 2022-08-10 07:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 10:50:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Independence; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Lawrence County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Independence County in north central Arkansas * Until 1050 AM CDT. * At 750 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Strawberry, Lynn, Dowdy, Cord, Charlotte and Driftwood. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO