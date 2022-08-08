ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged

A Palm Springs police officer involved in a deadly shooting by an unlicensed bail agent will not face criminal charges, the District Attorney announced. David Spann, 33, was killed in his Palm Springs home in April 2021. He was allegedly shot by Fabian Herrera, who police said was posing as a bounty hunter. Herrera was The post Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
crimevoice.com

Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud

Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense rests in retrial of man accused in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer

The defense rested and closing arguments began today in the retrial of a 73-year-old former attorney who was previously convicted in the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree but was granted a new trial -- along with three of his co-defendants. David K. Replogle is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of The post Defense rests in retrial of man accused in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident

Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Killing 81-Year-Old Mother in Hemet

A convicted felon accused of killing his 81-year-old mother at her Hemet home was charged with murder and other offenses Tuesday. Ricardo D. Tucker was arrested Friday following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the slaying of 81-year-old Lee Tucker. Along with murder, the defendant is charged with elder abuse...
HEMET, CA
San Diego Channel

Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
COLTON, CA
KTLA

Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
HEMET, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The Costa Mesa Police arrested 11 convicts during post-release offender checks

In July, the Costa Mesa Police Gang Unit conducted their monthly compliance checks on offenders subject to Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS), per the State Prison Realignment Assembly Bill 109. These checks were designed to locate and audit the activity of local criminal offenders residing within the City of Costa Mesa,...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo

A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
NUEVO, CA
KGET

Dramatic crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County

A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy