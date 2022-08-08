The defense rested and closing arguments began today in the retrial of a 73-year-old former attorney who was previously convicted in the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree but was granted a new trial -- along with three of his co-defendants. David K. Replogle is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of The post Defense rests in retrial of man accused in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO