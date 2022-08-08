ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

wwnytv.com

North country gas prices higher than national average

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices nationally are going down, but they’re still above average in the north country. We looked into why that is. Some say there’s relief at the pump but not enough and drivers on the road aren’t the only ones being affected.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New traffic pattern on Route 8 Bridge starting August 10th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a new traffic pattern will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting Wednesday, August 10th. While traveling east on Route 840 to...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Second heat wave of the year was achieved in Syracuse Monday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Monday was another very hot day in Syracuse. The Syracuse airport officially hit 94 degrees for it's high temperature. This was the thirteenth 90 degree day or hotter of the year so far. The peak heat index for the airport was 99 degrees first hitting around...
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
LE RAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Smithfield Bacon Festival to create road closures in Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The annual Smithfield Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Tensions Rise on Cayuga Lake

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Today’s action picked up right where it left off in the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. So far, this northern fishery is proving to be unlike any other on the 2022 Bass Pro Tour. Finding the right honey hole...
FISHING
localsyr.com

Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Central New Yorkers answer: what's the perfect summer temperature?

Syracuse has seen three 90-degree days—putting the city in an official heatwave. “It's been very hot,” said Nicole Ziemba. “I’ve been swimming and keeping to the shade.”. Now, cooler weather is finally on the way. Central New Yorkers are eager to see the temperature drop a...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
HOBBIES

