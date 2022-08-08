Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
wwnytv.com
North country gas prices higher than national average
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices nationally are going down, but they’re still above average in the north country. We looked into why that is. Some say there’s relief at the pump but not enough and drivers on the road aren’t the only ones being affected.
cnyhomepage.com
New traffic pattern on Route 8 Bridge starting August 10th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a new traffic pattern will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting Wednesday, August 10th. While traveling east on Route 840 to...
cnycentral.com
Second heat wave of the year was achieved in Syracuse Monday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Monday was another very hot day in Syracuse. The Syracuse airport officially hit 94 degrees for it's high temperature. This was the thirteenth 90 degree day or hotter of the year so far. The peak heat index for the airport was 99 degrees first hitting around...
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Interstate 81 closures this week in Syracuse for bridge replacement work
Syracuse, N.Y. — Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 81 in Syracuse will force overnight closures of the highway starting Monday, state officials said. The closures will be between Exit 16 (Route 11/Nedrow) and Exit 17 (S. Salina St./Brighton Ave./S. State St.). The state is replacing the Sentinel Heights bridge.
localsyr.com
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
cnycentral.com
Smithfield Bacon Festival to create road closures in Downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The annual Smithfield Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee...
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Farmers’ Almanac Makes “Significant” Prediction For Winter In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac is getting a jump on their predictions for Winter 2022. The big question is - how cold and snowy will it be here in Upstate New York?. With plenty of summer left to enjoy, maybe what is in store for us this winter is the last thing on your mind.
Tractor trailer fire closes lane on Thruway northbound
The righthand lane of the Thruway Northbound has been closed after a tractor-trailer burst into flames Wednesday morning, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT).
Weeks-long closure to hit Route 171 in Frankfort
A weeks-long closure will slow traffic on State Route 171 in Frankfort, starting on Monday, August 15 at 7 a.m.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Tensions Rise on Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Today’s action picked up right where it left off in the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. So far, this northern fishery is proving to be unlike any other on the 2022 Bass Pro Tour. Finding the right honey hole...
localsyr.com
Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
cnycentral.com
Central New Yorkers answer: what's the perfect summer temperature?
Syracuse has seen three 90-degree days—putting the city in an official heatwave. “It's been very hot,” said Nicole Ziemba. “I’ve been swimming and keeping to the shade.”. Now, cooler weather is finally on the way. Central New Yorkers are eager to see the temperature drop a...
New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools
If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
Smoking at the New York State Fair: New restrictions are in the wind this year
One year after marijuana legalization changed the scenario for smoking at the New York State Fair, the rules are going to change again for the 2022 event. For the first time, smoking will be allowed only in six designated outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. That includes both tobacco and marijuana, and all forms of smoking, including vaping.
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
