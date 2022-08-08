ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: NASA Reveals Jaw-Droppping Images of Cartwheel Galaxy Located 500 Million Light-Years From Earth

NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope has new images for us, and it has us doing cartwheels. Last month, the space organization blew us away when it revealed the telescope’s first set of images that featured out-of-this-world looks into distant galaxies, stunning star nurseries, dying stars, and once-hidden black holes. Now, the latest photo is no exception.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon

A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mysterious flashes are coming from impossibly distant galaxies, scientists say

Astronomers at the Maunakea Observatories in Hawaii may have solved the puzzle of just where powerful, enigmatic bursts of radiation seen in the sky originate from. Rather than coming out of nowhere, they may originate in galaxies previously too distant to detect.Gamma Ray Bursts, or GRBs, are the brightest things in the sky since the Big Ban itself, massive explosions releasing more energy in moments than the Sun will in 10 billion years. Astronomers believe these intense emissions of gamma rays, as well as X-rays and other wavelengths of light, come from the collapse of massive stars into black holes,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Earth has been mysteriously slowing down for 50 years - now scientists think they know why

Planet Earth has begin spinning at a slower rate, making the days longer, and scientists are struggling to understand why.In general, there are processes to point to that have lengthened the Earth’s day from its approximately 86,400-second length.Over millions of years, the planet’s rotation has been slowing down due to friction caused by the Moon. Every 100 years, around 2.3 milliseconds is added to the length of a day – billions of years ago, a day on Earth only lasted 19 hours.Now, however, the Earth’s continual slowness is unprecedented and has gone on for the past 50 years and,...
ASTRONOMY
