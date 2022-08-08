Read full article on original website
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
Scientists have detected a "strange and persistent" radio signal that sounds like a heartbeat in a distant galaxy
Scientists have discovered a "strange and persistent" radio signal from a far-off galaxy that sounded like a heartbeat. Astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere detected the signal, which is classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB — but lasted much longer. A typical FRB, which...
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
The James Webb Space Telescope Zeroes In On One Of The Weirdest Galaxies In The Universe
A new image looks at the mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy, some 500 million light years from Earth.
The U.S.’ largest reservoir is drying up. Here’s what NASA images reveal
Recent images revealed by NASA show that Lake Mead keeps dropping. Water levels of the lake are at their lowest since April 1937. Lake Mead is a source for millions of people, including citizens from Mexico. The largest reservoir in the United States, Lake Mead supplies water to millions in...
PHOTOS: NASA Reveals Jaw-Droppping Images of Cartwheel Galaxy Located 500 Million Light-Years From Earth
NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope has new images for us, and it has us doing cartwheels. Last month, the space organization blew us away when it revealed the telescope’s first set of images that featured out-of-this-world looks into distant galaxies, stunning star nurseries, dying stars, and once-hidden black holes. Now, the latest photo is no exception.
NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon
A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
Expedition Suggests Amelia Earhart May Have Had an Encounter With Vicious Coconut Crabs on Nikumaroro
American aviation pioneer Amelia Mary Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. On July 2, 1937, famous American aviator Amelia Earhart along with her navigator Fred Noonan and their plane mysteriously disappeared on the third to last leg of their world flight.
Mysterious flashes are coming from impossibly distant galaxies, scientists say
Astronomers at the Maunakea Observatories in Hawaii may have solved the puzzle of just where powerful, enigmatic bursts of radiation seen in the sky originate from. Rather than coming out of nowhere, they may originate in galaxies previously too distant to detect.Gamma Ray Bursts, or GRBs, are the brightest things in the sky since the Big Ban itself, massive explosions releasing more energy in moments than the Sun will in 10 billion years. Astronomers believe these intense emissions of gamma rays, as well as X-rays and other wavelengths of light, come from the collapse of massive stars into black holes,...
Uncontrolled debris from massive Chinese booster rocket tumbles back to Earth, arriving over the Indian Ocean
Debris from a massive Chinese booster rocket arrived back to Earth on Saturday, according to the U.S. Space Command. The former rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere above the Indian Ocean at about 12:45 p.m. EDT. There was no immediate report on any debris or damage caused by the rocket's uncontrolled return.
Why are Scientists Searching the Bottom of the Ocean for the Remnants of 2014 Meteor?
Scientists intend to look for an interplanetary meteor that impacted Earth in 2014 at the ocean's depths. The object struck the water in 2014, not far from the coast of Papua New Guinea. According to data gathered at the time, the meteorite may be an interstellar object. If so, it...
Scientists Presents Timeline for the Possibility of Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
According to calculations done by a climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan, the current mass extinction event is not expected to be as devastating as the previous five. Certainly not for several more centuries. Earth has lost most of its species on several occasions during the past 540 million...
A speedy asteroid suddenly appeared and flew past Earth in just 30 minutes
On July 25, 2019, astronomer Luisa Fernanda Zambrano-Marin and her team at the Aricebo Observatory in Puerto Rico spotted a fast-traveling asteroid headed toward Earth. Flying in from a blindspot, the asteroid gave the astronomers a window of barely 30 minutes to learn as much about it as they could, SciTech Daily reported. And then it was gone.
Super-Earth planet zips through the habitable zone of red dwarf star
Low mass and dim red dwarf stars account for 75% of stars in the Milky Way and astronomers are attempting to discover planets that orbit them.
Genetic Research Finds New Clues for Better Age-Related Eye Disease Treatment
The finding of new genetic signatures for the incurable age-related eye disease age-related macular degeneration – AMD, has brought us one step closer to better diagnosis and therapy. Researchers from the University of Melbourne, the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania, the Centre for Eye...
The Earth has been mysteriously slowing down for 50 years - now scientists think they know why
Planet Earth has begin spinning at a slower rate, making the days longer, and scientists are struggling to understand why.In general, there are processes to point to that have lengthened the Earth’s day from its approximately 86,400-second length.Over millions of years, the planet’s rotation has been slowing down due to friction caused by the Moon. Every 100 years, around 2.3 milliseconds is added to the length of a day – billions of years ago, a day on Earth only lasted 19 hours.Now, however, the Earth’s continual slowness is unprecedented and has gone on for the past 50 years and,...
