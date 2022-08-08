Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Register Citizen
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday unveiled a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The governor’s office said the funds, which were approved under the state budget, would be delivered as grants to more than 1,700...
Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?
OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
wwnytv.com
Essential workers in Connecticut eligible for up to $1,000 for working during pandemic
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program, according to a report from WFSB. The program...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
NBC Connecticut
Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential CT Workers to Launch This Week
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)
Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Connecticut sending out relief checks to restaurants, hotels this week
This week, around 1,700 hospitality businesses will start receiving one-time relief checks from the state of Connecticut. The money is part of a $30 million fund created with federal American Rescue Plan money.
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week
The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
Connecticut’s electric vehicle charger installation program scores a hit
The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) incentives to promote the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at businesses and homes throughout the state have thus far proven effective, according to a recent webinar hosted by Eversource and United Illuminating. The rebate program, which offers to cover up to 100% of the cost of purchasing and installing charging facilities at business, public attractions and both single-family and multifamily properties still have openings, but they are going fast.
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
News 12
Connecticut ranks in top 5 for state with most luxury cars in the US
Connecticut has made the top five on a new list for having the most luxury cars in the nation. , luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. Coming in at number three on the list, Connecticut car owners have 24.6% of the luxury cars in the nation.
Register Citizen
5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state’s $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
NBC Connecticut
Line of Thunderstorms Moving Through Connecticut
A line of showers and thunderstorms is making its way through parts of Connecticut Monday afternoon. The storms are bringing heavy rain, with some lightning to parts of Litchfield, Hartford, New Haven, and Fairfield counties as of 2 p.m. The line of storms was continuing south and east through the state.
