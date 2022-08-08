Read full article on original website
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday unveiled a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The governor’s office said the funds, which were approved under the state budget, would be delivered as grants to more than 1,700...
Following $5 million, cease and desist Frontier Communications continues fiber optic expansion
Despite a cease a cease and desist order issued by Connecticut utility regulators last month and a $5 million fine, installation of fiber optic cable by Frontier Communications is continuing, according to a company spokeswoman. That’s because “the vast majority” of Frontier’s ultra-high speed fiber optic network expansion is being...
5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state’s $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
Hot and humid again today before storms bring reprieve to CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At least one more day of scorching temperatures and high humidity is expected in Connecticut before a reprieve, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has heat advisories in place throughout Connecticut and the region until 8 p.m....
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
Connecticut has questions for one local school board over mental health center rejection
The state has summoned members of the Killingly Board of Education and the superintendent to answer a few more questions about whether the board’s rejection of a grant-funded mental health center for the high school violated the state’s educational interests. In a letter sent to Killingly officials on...
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa
AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
How will the JetBlue-Spirit airlines merge affect Connecticut travelers?
Airline industry experts say that the type of impact that the recent merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines will have on Bradley International Airport will depend upon how other airlines react to the combination of the two carriers. The merger would create the nation’s fifth largest airline. But it would...
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
