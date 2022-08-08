ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state’s $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa

AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
