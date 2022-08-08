ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, VA

2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
