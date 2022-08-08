Read full article on original website
Visit One of The Least Touristy Lakes in VirginiaTravel MavenGreen Bay, VA
Angels of Assisi is requesting donations for rescued beaglesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoptionCheryl E PrestonMaryland State
Beagles rescued from Cumberland Virginia facility need permanent homeCheryl E PrestonCumberland, VA
4,000 mistreated beagles rescued from a breeding facility are now looking for permanent homesB.R. ShenoyCumberland, VA
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
Petersburg Police conducting death investigation near Sycamore Street
BREAKING: The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
WSLS
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
WRIC TV
Suspects used bird poop to perform distraction scam in Colonial Heights, police say
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a credit card scam in early July. Police said on July 3, two Hispanic males walked up to the victim in the CVS Pharmacy...
Man fighting for life after Richmond overnight shooting in Shockoe Bottom
A man has been left fighting for life after an overnight shooting in downtown Richmond Sunday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Petersburg crash closes lanes between Jamestown Drive, Hickory Hill Road
Petersburg police are asking motorists to avoid the area between Jamestown Drive and Hickory Hill Road after a vehicle crash on County Drive.
StormTracker8: Flood watch until midnight; Strong/Severe storms 2pm-10pm
A flood watch is in place until midnight in anticipation of the possible heavy rain that the storms will bring this afternoon.
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
Body found in Hanover County on Winns Church Road identified
Authorities have identified the body of a person who was found in July on Winns Church Road the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 5.
