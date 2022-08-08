Read full article on original website
Related
Lawrence County woman among 5 indicted in health care fraud
A Lawrence County woman is among five people indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts involving a health care fraud investigation.
Local health center system shows patient appreciation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) -- ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week.
newsnet5
Monkeypox cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio but are there enough vaccines?
CLEVELAND — The Center for Disease Control’s newest numbers show monkeypox cases rising throughout the United States and Ohio is no different. Right now, there are 68 cases of monkeypox in the state, and 18 of those positive cases are in Cleveland. “Our case activity is low, but...
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drivers ticketed by speed cameras despite Ohio court ruling: Here’s why
The FOX 8 I-Team followed the money paid by drivers ticketed by local speed cameras. What we found exposed why so many towns keep collecting fines even after a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.
Frenchko ‘tests’ fellow commissioners on signing before reading
Monday evening, Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko released a document attached to an email in which she states that she "tested" fellow commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda by submitting a resignation agreement for them to sign, and -- according to Frenchko -- they signed it.
Warren market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week
Aug. 7 to 13 marks the acknowledgement of farmers markets across the country and is coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition.
newsonthegreen.com
Brookfield, Yankee Lake are stops on Rte. 7 Yard Sale
Brookfield Township and Yankee Lake are again making space available for people who want to participate in the Route 7 Yard Sale. The sale runs Sept. 2-4 from Conneaut south to Hubbard. Last year’s sale brought a significant amount of traffic for local sellers, established businesses and nonprofit organizations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado
OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
WYTV.com
YSU among schools to offer free tech credentials in broadband, 5G
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grant was announced Tuesday that will help schools fund training in broadband and 5G-related credentials. Youngstown State University is among four training providers to share in the $592,215 grant. This is the third round of the initiative, which helps Ohioans who are low-income, partially...
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Low-cost rabies clinic helps pet owners with costs
The Angels for Animals Veterinary Hospital in Canfield held its annual rabies vaccine clinic on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Electric bikeshare program coming to Youngstown
The program will be the first of its kind in the city, making 30 e-bikes.
Donation foundation reaches highest level of recognition at YSU
The organization has donated more than $5 million in gifts to the university over the last 20 years.
mahoningmatters.com
BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Job seekers, families invited to Community Career Fair
A Community Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 in Warren. The event at the Community Family Outreach Complex, 2165 Highland Ave., is part job fair and part community event, a news release states. Job seekers and their families are invited to attend. Ultium...
Several back-to-school giveaways this weekend in Youngstown
Several back-to-school giveaways will be taking place in Youngstown this Saturday.
Valley sees impact from teacher shortage
The country is experiencing a teacher shortage, and some think the demand for teachers will continue increasing. Several schools in the Valley are staffed for this coming school year but they're worried about filling other positions.
WFMJ.com
Poland school board seeks dismissal of grad's lawsuit involving former school resource officer
The Poland Board of Education is asking U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson to dismiss a civil lawsuit from a recent Poland High School graduate against a former school resource officer, the school board, and township trustees. The school board has filed a response in court to the civil lawsuit...
Struthers building to become event hall, hotel
Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story building at 126 S. Bridge St. in downtown Struthers. He purchased the building, which is right next to the restaurant, a couple months ago.
WFMJ.com
Kent State and YSU on Fall '22 mask mandates
Masks are now required at Kent State campuses in counties with high Covid transmission, including our local branches in Trumbull and Salem, but will YSU require masks as well for this upcoming school year?. . Mask requirements may depend on county transmission and hospitalization rates. As of Monday, Aug. 8th,...
Comments / 1