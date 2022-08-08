ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Niles, OH
Health
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Trumbull County, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Ohio State
Niles, OH
Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
newsonthegreen.com

Brookfield, Yankee Lake are stops on Rte. 7 Yard Sale

Brookfield Township and Yankee Lake are again making space available for people who want to participate in the Route 7 Yard Sale. The sale runs Sept. 2-4 from Conneaut south to Hubbard. Last year’s sale brought a significant amount of traffic for local sellers, established businesses and nonprofit organizations.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Clinics#General Health#Niles Scope Center#E State St Se#Highland#Medicaid
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado

OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

YSU among schools to offer free tech credentials in broadband, 5G

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grant was announced Tuesday that will help schools fund training in broadband and 5G-related credentials. Youngstown State University is among four training providers to share in the $592,215 grant. This is the third round of the initiative, which helps Ohioans who are low-income, partially...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKBN

Valley sees impact from teacher shortage

The country is experiencing a teacher shortage, and some think the demand for teachers will continue increasing. Several schools in the Valley are staffed for this coming school year but they're worried about filling other positions.
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Kent State and YSU on Fall '22 mask mandates

Masks are now required at Kent State campuses in counties with high Covid transmission, including our local branches in Trumbull and Salem, but will YSU require masks as well for this upcoming school year?. . Mask requirements may depend on county transmission and hospitalization rates. As of Monday, Aug. 8th,...
KENT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy