Torrington, CT

New Britain Herald

Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open to honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Jr.

NEW BRITAIN – The Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open, hosted by the DAV Hardware City Chapter-8, will honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Angelo Tomasso Jr. after this year’s event. The veterans charity golf event has established a reputation over the years of not only raising significant money for veterans causes, but also by honoring distinguished veterans for their service.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
windsorcc.org

We Are Hiring! Interim Exec Director Needed

Windsor Chamber of Commerce in Windsor, Connecticut, seeks a part-time Interim Executive Director to manage Chamber staff, activities and events, while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a permanent Executive Director. Windsor Chamber of Commerce, Inc., is a 501(c)6, nonprofit organization established to improve general business conditions throughout the town of Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut

Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

NHPS Curriculum Chief Heading To New Britain

At a time of controversy over how New Haven is or isn’t teaching kids to read, the top official directly responsible is leaving the school district. The official, Ivelise Velazquez, currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS). Velazquez’s last official day in the post is Sept. 30.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
reportertoday.com

The Raptors are Descending on Bristol… Eagles, Owls, Falcons and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September

Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI. September 10 & 11, 2021; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (July 25, 2022) – The rulers of the sky are descending on the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in September. Birds of prey with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
Register Citizen

Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa

AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Derby struggles to fill key roles in City Hall

DERBY — The city has several open staff positions from fire marshal to an economic development assistant director. The jobs offer good salaries and benefits. But how many people have actually applied for them?. According to Mayor Rich Dziekan, not many. “It’s very tough and I’ve been on the...
DERBY, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
AVON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile

As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
WOODBURY, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal

NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend

BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory

A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
HARTFORD, CT
bee-news.com

General DataComm – Part II of II

Following the 1984 breakup of AT&T, General DataComm (GDC) sales soared that year to $145.7 million from $60.7 million in 1982. The breakup meant the company was able to make more sales to companies like Ameritech and Bell Atlantic. GDC signed a $47 million revolving credit and term loan agreement with a consortium of banks, bringing its total available financing to more than $105 million.
NBC Connecticut

Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown

Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

