Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open to honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Jr.
NEW BRITAIN – The Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open, hosted by the DAV Hardware City Chapter-8, will honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Angelo Tomasso Jr. after this year’s event. The veterans charity golf event has established a reputation over the years of not only raising significant money for veterans causes, but also by honoring distinguished veterans for their service.
windsorcc.org
We Are Hiring! Interim Exec Director Needed
Windsor Chamber of Commerce in Windsor, Connecticut, seeks a part-time Interim Executive Director to manage Chamber staff, activities and events, while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a permanent Executive Director. Windsor Chamber of Commerce, Inc., is a 501(c)6, nonprofit organization established to improve general business conditions throughout the town of Windsor.
NBC Connecticut
Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut
Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
NHPS Curriculum Chief Heading To New Britain
At a time of controversy over how New Haven is or isn’t teaching kids to read, the top official directly responsible is leaving the school district. The official, Ivelise Velazquez, currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS). Velazquez’s last official day in the post is Sept. 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
reportertoday.com
The Raptors are Descending on Bristol… Eagles, Owls, Falcons and Hawks are Headed to Audubon in September
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street (Route 114), Bristol, RI. September 10 & 11, 2021; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (July 25, 2022) – The rulers of the sky are descending on the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in September. Birds of prey with long sharp talons, hooked beaks, and highly developed eyesight and hearing are headed to Bristol. They’re raptors, the superior hunters of the avian world.
WTNH.com
East Haven schools prepare to keep kids safe during lockdown with ‘go buckets’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in East Haven spent the morning assembling the latest tools to keep kids safe in school lockdown. Four hundred “Go Buckets” will go out to all the district’s schools. In fact, East Haven wants one of them in every room in every school.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
Register Citizen
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa
AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Derby struggles to fill key roles in City Hall
DERBY — The city has several open staff positions from fire marshal to an economic development assistant director. The jobs offer good salaries and benefits. But how many people have actually applied for them?. According to Mayor Rich Dziekan, not many. “It’s very tough and I’ve been on the...
NewsTimes
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile
As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
NewsTimes
This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory
A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
Unique musical celebrating television's guilty pleasures opening in Branford, CT
A new musical is opening this week at The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT. The one-woman show, called My unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical, stars award-winning actress Anne Runolfsson. There are four performances starting August 11th. Morning Edition Host Lori Mack spoke with Runolfsson about the unique production. Lori Mack:. This...
Register Citizen
Bradley concedes CT primary challenge to Gaston for Bridgeport, Stratford senate seat
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a low turnout primary Tuesday, the majority of voters in the 23rd Senate District threw their support behind newcomer Rev. Herron Gaston, according to unofficial results. Gaston, a Yale-educated activist who currently serves as an assistant chief administrative...
bee-news.com
General DataComm – Part II of II
Following the 1984 breakup of AT&T, General DataComm (GDC) sales soared that year to $145.7 million from $60.7 million in 1982. The breakup meant the company was able to make more sales to companies like Ameritech and Bell Atlantic. GDC signed a $47 million revolving credit and term loan agreement with a consortium of banks, bringing its total available financing to more than $105 million.
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Ferris Acres Creamery vs Ice Cream Depot
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown and Ice Cream...
NBC Connecticut
Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown
Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Comments / 0