With locations selected for docking stations, bike-share program ready to roll in Youngstown

Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story building at 126 S. Bridge St. in downtown Struthers. He purchased the building, which is right next to the restaurant, a couple months ago.
A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.
Brookfield Township and Yankee Lake are again making space available for people who want to participate in the Route 7 Yard Sale. The sale runs Sept. 2-4 from Conneaut south to Hubbard. Last year’s sale brought a significant amount of traffic for local sellers, established businesses and nonprofit organizations.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big paving project is getting started Monday in Boardman. Crews are now milling down the old asphalt on South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. This is actually one of three projects set to take place along South Avenue over the next...
The program will be the first of its kind in the city, making 30 e-bikes.
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Clint Kuskie measures the distance from his original location for Dive Bar & Grille in Wexford and his new one in Ross in the measure of time, estimating the new restaurant at 3385 Babcock Boulevard is a 12 or 14 minute drive if you make the traffic lights.
A Community Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 in Warren. The event at the Community Family Outreach Complex, 2165 Highland Ave., is part job fair and part community event, a news release states. Job seekers and their families are invited to attend. Ultium...
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Avenue.
The Ironworkers apprenticeship class starts in October, but you can start now and get a jump on the training.
Several back-to-school giveaways will be taking place in Youngstown this Saturday.
(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
The price of regular gasoline is being reported as low as $3.29 a gallon at a couple of gas stations in the Valley. As of Tuesday morning, the website gasbuddy.com reported the lowest prices at two BP stations in Howland and Warren. According to AAA, the average price of gas...
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Foxconn is filling up its new factory in Trumbull County, announcing that it will build electric, “driver optional” tractors for a California company called Monarch Tractor. Foxconn announced the contract manufacturing agreement in a news release Tuesday morning. The company plans to start building...
Police were called to the gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
