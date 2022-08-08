Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
Register Citizen
Bradley concedes CT primary challenge to Gaston for Bridgeport, Stratford senate seat
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a low turnout primary Tuesday, the majority of voters in the 23rd Senate District threw their support behind newcomer Rev. Herron Gaston, according to unofficial results. Gaston, a Yale-educated activist who currently serves as an assistant chief administrative...
Register Citizen
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday unveiled a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The governor’s office said the funds, which were approved under the state budget, would be delivered as grants to more than 1,700...
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Register Citizen
Trumbull industrial building sold for $4.4 million
TRUMBULL — Trumbull Printing has sold its Spring Hill Road facility, but will maintain its presence at the site. The company was represented by Norwalk-based commercial real estate company Avison Young in the sale of the 57,234-square-foot building at 205 Spring Hill Road for $4.4 million. The industrial manufacturing...
Register Citizen
5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state’s $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
Register Citizen
Following $5 million, cease and desist Frontier Communications continues fiber optic expansion
Despite a cease a cease and desist order issued by Connecticut utility regulators last month and a $5 million fine, installation of fiber optic cable by Frontier Communications is continuing, according to a company spokeswoman. That’s because “the vast majority” of Frontier’s ultra-high speed fiber optic network expansion is being...
Register Citizen
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today
NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Influx of New Yorkers fueled New Milford art and framing gallery’s expansion
NEW MILFORD — When Greg Mullen opened the Gregory James Gallery and Framing in 1996, he leased a small storefront on Bridge Street in downtown New Milford. Several addresses later, Mullen’s shop now occupies a 3,200-square-foot, newly remodeled space on busy Route 202, also known as Park Lane Road.
Register Citizen
Plans for Norwalk private school denied due to traffic concerns
NORWALK — Six months after applying with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, plans for a private kindergarten through 12th grade school were rejected last week. However, the plan was denied in a 4-to-3 vote during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners Mike Mushak, Galen Wells, Richard Roina and Darius Williams voted against approving the school application while commissioners Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Tammy Langalis and chair Louis Schulman voted in favor of the plan.
Register Citizen
More than 2,800 Norwalk residents have voted in CT primary
NORWALK — Local Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to determine who from each party will be on November’s ballot for some of the state’s top elected positions. For the first time in the city’s history, ballots in Spanish were available, Norwalk Town Clerk Rick...
Register Citizen
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Register Citizen
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality
KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
Register Citizen
CT man who led romance, lottery scamming ring sentenced to 14 years in prison
BRIDGEPORT — After promising love and wealth, the leader of a lottery and romance scheme ring was sentenced on Monday, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport ordered Farouq Fasasi, 28, of Manchester, to serve 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in scams that primarily targeted seniors, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday.
Register Citizen
Connecticut has questions for one local school board over mental health center rejection
The state has summoned members of the Killingly Board of Education and the superintendent to answer a few more questions about whether the board’s rejection of a grant-funded mental health center for the high school violated the state’s educational interests. In a letter sent to Killingly officials on...
Register Citizen
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa
AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
Register Citizen
Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back
HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
Register Citizen
Stamford church ‘deeply rooted’ in city’s history angles for a modern makeover into an apartment complex
STAMFORD — A developer is moving forward with long-held plans to convert one of Stamford's most storied churches into an apartment complex. The vision will turn the now-vacant First Congregational Church into new homes for hundreds of people in Downtown Stamford while preserving the 1913 building, according to plans first presented to the city's Historic Preservation Advisory Commission last week.
Register Citizen
Brown declares victory in CT primary race for Bridgeport House seat
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilman Marcus Brown declared victory over nine-term state Rep. Jack Hennessy in Tuesday’s Democratic primary just before 11 p.m., although no unofficial results were in from city registrars at that time. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to emerge victorious in the 127th House District...
