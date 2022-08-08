ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal

NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull industrial building sold for $4.4 million

TRUMBULL — Trumbull Printing has sold its Spring Hill Road facility, but will maintain its presence at the site. The company was represented by Norwalk-based commercial real estate company Avison Young in the sale of the 57,234-square-foot building at 205 Spring Hill Road for $4.4 million. The industrial manufacturing...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state’s $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today

NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Plans for Norwalk private school denied due to traffic concerns

NORWALK — Six months after applying with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, plans for a private kindergarten through 12th grade school were rejected last week. However, the plan was denied in a 4-to-3 vote during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners Mike Mushak, Galen Wells, Richard Roina and Darius Williams voted against approving the school application while commissioners Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Tammy Langalis and chair Louis Schulman voted in favor of the plan.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

More than 2,800 Norwalk residents have voted in CT primary

NORWALK — Local Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to determine who from each party will be on November’s ballot for some of the state’s top elected positions. For the first time in the city’s history, ballots in Spanish were available, Norwalk Town Clerk Rick...
Register Citizen

State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality

KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Register Citizen

CT man who led romance, lottery scamming ring sentenced to 14 years in prison

BRIDGEPORT — After promising love and wealth, the leader of a lottery and romance scheme ring was sentenced on Monday, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport ordered Farouq Fasasi, 28, of Manchester, to serve 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in scams that primarily targeted seniors, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa

AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back

HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford church ‘deeply rooted’ in city’s history angles for a modern makeover into an apartment complex

STAMFORD — A developer is moving forward with long-held plans to convert one of Stamford's most storied churches into an apartment complex. The vision will turn the now-vacant First Congregational Church into new homes for hundreds of people in Downtown Stamford while preserving the 1913 building, according to plans first presented to the city's Historic Preservation Advisory Commission last week.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Brown declares victory in CT primary race for Bridgeport House seat

BRIDGEPORT — City Councilman Marcus Brown declared victory over nine-term state Rep. Jack Hennessy in Tuesday’s Democratic primary just before 11 p.m., although no unofficial results were in from city registrars at that time. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to emerge victorious in the 127th House District...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

