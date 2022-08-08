SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said. Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.

SANFORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO