cbs17
NC town hall sparks conversations surrounding law enforcement, community interaction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All day Thursday at both Shaw University and North Carolina Central University, parents and students were busy unloading cars and carrying in bags and boxes into dorms. In a way it marked the beginning of the fall semester. Cameron Emery is a junior at North...
cbs17
Sanford opening new public charter school
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said. Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
cbs17
Hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies throughout North Carolina loom as new school year approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of students in North Carolina will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks, but they’ll be met with hundreds of staffing vacancies. If the spots aren’t filled, student learning could really be impacted. “We’d potentially look at putting a...
cbs17
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
cbs17
Durham County nonprofit hosting back-to-school giveaway, cookout Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s more than giving students school supplies for the upcoming school year. It’s a chance for students in Durham to also come jam to music, eat catered barbecue and win gift cards. P.O.W.E.R., Inc., or Parents Owning Wealth Through Education & Resiliency, is...
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
cbs17
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
cbs17
NC reps announce $35M investment for Raleigh bus transit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Congressman David Price (NC-04) and Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) announced that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded $35 million to the City of Raleigh for the design and construction of the Wake Bus Rapid Transit: New Bern Avenue Project. The project includes ten...
wpde.com
Update: North Carolina Amber Alert canceled
CARY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the behavioral health unit at a Raleigh hospital, injuring two employees, stole a hospital van and abducted the child.
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
cbs17
1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
cbs17
Durham police faced with growing officer shortage as they work to be more proactive
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Even as the officer vacancy rate at the Durham Police Department continues to rise, the department has increased proactive policing in target areas of violent crime, according to an open records request CBS 17 obtained. As of Aug. 1, Durham Police had 113 sworn officer...
cbs17
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
cbs17
‘Patient’ Lex Thomas ready for his senior season at Heritage High School
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Heritage high school senior quarterback Lex Thomas knows the importance of patience. It serves him well in the pocket as well as in life. As a sophomore, Thomas was good enough to start at quarterback for Heritage, but there was just one problem – well – make that two.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for suspect in Rougemont convenience store break-in
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in. Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday. They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The...
cbs17
4 girls, 2 boys — ages 12 to 17 — taken to hospitals after shooting in Raleigh nightclub, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting during a fight at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night. A fight happened before 11 p.m. inside Club Dreams on Paula Street and gunshots were fired inside, according to police. The fight continued and more gunshots were...
cbs17
Orange Co. deputies looking for liquor store break-in suspect with ‘distinguishing’ clothes
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane. Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.
