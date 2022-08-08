ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Expert weighs in on how to save money while back-to-school shopping

By Deneige Broom, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5kX3_0h8nbHIa00

CHARLOTTE — This year, families are bracing for higher prices as they shop for back-to-school items.

But you may still have some usable school supplies from last year at home, experts say. Once you’ve gone through those and narrowed down what you still need, Trae Bodge says shopping at the dollar store can be a great option for some things.

“So the dollar store is really good for certain things; like loose leaf papers are a really safe buy and a great buy,” Bodge said. “Things like foam core poster board, pens, and pencils get a little tricky unless they’re a name brand. So be really careful about what you buy at the dollar store, because it’s not a good deal if it breaks the first time you use it.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Deneige Broom talks to consumer experts who share their tips to keep you from breaking the bank.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina school principals could face pay cuts)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

NC teachers group critical of proposed license, pay overhaul

RALEIGH, N.C. — Members of North Carolina’s leading teacher advocacy group criticized on Tuesday a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing, saying that implementing such changes would make existing classroom staffing challenges even worse. The state Department of Public Instruction released to the State Board...
EDUCATION
WSOC Charlotte

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

‘Old man bandit’ accused of robbing banks for 45 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland arrested a man known as the “old man bandit,” on charges connected to multiple bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, saying Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Gaithersburg on July 14 and a Truist Bank in Bethesda on June 18.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a "second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: 6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found during Florida drug raid

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in southwestern Florida said they took pounds of drugs off the streets during a recent bust that landed two people behind bars. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of oxycodone, 27 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and 447 suspected fentanyl pills during a drug bust in a Port Charlotte home.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
WSOC Charlotte

Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M

NORFOLK, V.A. — Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint, who...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
103K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy