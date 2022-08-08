Expert weighs in on how to save money while back-to-school shopping

CHARLOTTE — This year, families are bracing for higher prices as they shop for back-to-school items.

But you may still have some usable school supplies from last year at home, experts say. Once you’ve gone through those and narrowed down what you still need, Trae Bodge says shopping at the dollar store can be a great option for some things.

“So the dollar store is really good for certain things; like loose leaf papers are a really safe buy and a great buy,” Bodge said. “Things like foam core poster board, pens, and pencils get a little tricky unless they’re a name brand. So be really careful about what you buy at the dollar store, because it’s not a good deal if it breaks the first time you use it.”

