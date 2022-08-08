Read full article on original website
Ne-Yo Responds After Wife Accuses Him of Cheating, ‘8 Years of Lies and Deception’
Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused her husband of six years of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the weekend, prompting a muted response from the singer-songwriter. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the ‘Because of You’ singer tweeted on Sunday. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums.” Renay, meanwhile, had strongly implied she was planning to part ways with Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she wrote in an anguished Instagram post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.” The 36-year-old said she had “no hate in [her] heart” and wished Smith, with whom she shares three children, “nothing but the best.”
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Cardi B denies hitting fan with a microphone at Wireless Festival
Cardi B has denied reports that she hit a fan with a microphone during her set at Wireless Festival in London on Friday (8 July).Footage circulated on social media appearing to show the rapper pulling back from a spectator who grabbed her microphone.It was alleged that Cardi hit the fan with her microphone during the performance of Bodak Yellow, but she took to Twitter to deny this."It wasn’t no fight," Cardi wrote.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan smile during reunion on Neighbours’ setControversial former Love Island contestant Adam Collard makes return to villaStacey Solomon says she was followed by ‘creepy stalker’ on hen do
Kelis Said Pharrell Is Being Passive Aggressive Over ‘Milkshake’ Sample
Pharrell Williams is now feeling the wrath of Kelis. After the "Bossy" singer gave Beyoncé a piece of her mind, she set her sights on her former friend and collaborator.
Kelis Accuses Beyoncé Of Theft & Having 'No Soul' After Learning Bey Sampled Her Music On Leaked Album 'Renaissance'
Kelis isn't happy about being featured on Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance album. She has accused Beyoncé of "theft," claiming the Grammy winner has "no soul" because she allegedly didn't ask Kelis permission to sample her music, Radar has learned. The Milkshake singer took to social media to call out Bey, claiming she didn't discover she was featured on the album until it leaked Wednesday."My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems,...
HipHopDX.com
Talib Kweli Files $300K Lawsuit Against ‘Jezebel’ Website For ‘Emotional Distress’
Talib Kweli is suing the website Jezebel for $300,000 over an article they wrote about him in 2020, which he’s said has caused him “emotional distress.”. Jezebel published a story titled “Talib Kweli’s Harassment Campaign Shows How Unprotected Black Women Are Online and Off” in August 2020, which detailed the rapper’s social media interactions with a then-24-year-old student and activist named Maya Moody.
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
