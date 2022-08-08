ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Side shooting Sunday kills one and injures three other people

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

Shots fired in Pittsburgh's North Side Sunday night killed one person and injured three others.

Police responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired along Brighton Place around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a man was shot in the chest, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

They say another man was in serious condition after being shot in the knee, while another man was in stable condition after he was shot in the foot.

A fourth victim was grazed in the arm and refused medics. He went to the hospital by private vehicle.

No suspects have been given at this time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
