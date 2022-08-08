ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey youth face unprecedented mental health crisis

By Catherine Carrera
Chalkbeat
 2 days ago
As Newark and other school districts prepare for another school year marked by an urgent need to expand and enhance mental health services for students, a new report shows how dire the crisis is among children in New Jersey and across the country.

Children in the state and nationally are in the midst of a mental health crisis, “struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels,” according to the 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book released Monday by Annie E. Casey Foundation, a national nonprofit.

In New Jersey, 10.7% of children struggled with anxiety and depression in 2020 — up from 7.6% in 2016, the report found. Similarly, on the national level, that number went from roughly 9% in 2016 to 12% in 2020, the report stated.

The annual study also considered state and national data related to economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors, such as children living in high-poverty areas.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on all communities, early research, including this report, is showing disparities with mental health challenges based on those varying factors.

“It’s very hard for a person, especially a child, to engage in counseling or other mental health services if they don’t know if they have a place to live or if they have enough food,” said Mary Coogan, vice president of Advocate for Children of New Jersey. The nonprofit partners with the national foundation in releasing the annual data.

One of the report’s recommendations for policymakers to address the youth mental health pandemic is to use federal pandemic relief money to help give children better access to mental health service providers.

The state’s 2023 budget allocates more than $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding to “strengthen youth mental health supports” by improving access to services, increasing awareness and resilience-building, and providing support and professional development in communities, schools, and college campuses.

The budget also increases the pipeline for behavioral health care workers, a press release from the governor’s office states, though details on that effort were sparse.

“Though we are encouraged to see that the state’s budget has allocated federal dollars toward strengthening youth mental health programs, more must be done,” said Cecilia Zalkind, president and CEO of Advocates for Children of New Jersey. “Programs such as mental health services play a critical role in moving the state forward past COVID-19, but we need to do more to address the shortage of providers for mental health services.”

In the 2020-21 school year, the average student-to-counselor ratio in the state was 339 students to one counselor — above the recommended ratio of 250 to one, the report stated.

In Newark, the average that school year was 483 students to one counselor.

“It’s a nearly impossible task for that one school counselor,” Coogan said. “That means an unknown number of students’ needs are getting missed and the anxiety or depression they have can get exacerbated.”

Catherine Carrera is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Newark, covering the city’s K-12 schools with a focus on English language learners. Contact Catherine at ccarrera@chalkbeat.org .

Chalkbeat

What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Migrant families are being separated when entering NYC shelter system: Advocates

Migrant families who are arriving at New York City homeless shelters amid an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America are sometimes being split up because they do not have the proper documentation to prove they are a family unit, according to advocates. In at least two cases identified by Catholic Charities, the families have chosen to stay on the street instead of being divided into separate shelter units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations

The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Michigan’s TRAILS school mental health program set to expand

The last time administrator Kristina Hansen intervened in a school fight, she didn’t have to say much. One of the students already knew what he should have done differently.“That would have been a perfect time to practice my breathing, but I didn’t,” the student told her after a brief shoving match with another boy in the cafeteria at Bark River-Harris Junior High School in the Upper Peninsula. “I blew my lid.”He had...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Michigan charters sue Biden administration

An industry group representing more than 200 Michigan charter schools is challenging new rules set by the U.S. Department of Education over charter eligibility for federal startup funds. The Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), along with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a think tank that authorizes charter schools in Ohio, filed a lawsuit against DOE in federal district court Monday contesting the rules.The groups argue DOE is essentially weaponizing President...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gets $3.2 million to help released inmates stay clean

Remaining in recovery from substance use disorder can be hard for anyone. Add new parole conditions and reentry into one's community after years behind bars, and the risk of relapse can be even greater. The New Jersey State Parole Board has announced that it's receiving more than $3.2 million in...
HEALTH
WHYY

In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them

Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Chalkbeat

Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
NEWARK, NJ
International Business Times

In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis

In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake. The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

