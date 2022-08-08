ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

One dead, 2 hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that sent two others to the hospital in Orange County. Deputies responded to the shooting on the 7300 block of Holly Creek Road in Mount Dora at about 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Endangered 18-year-old Apopka man is missing

The Apopka Police Department released the following statement about a missing Apopka man:. Elder Mazariegos, an 18-year-old Hispanic maln, was last seen at his residence at 1010 High Meadow Road in Apopka on August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am. Mazariegos was wearing a grey polo-style shirt and black jogging...
APOPKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were killed following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, shortly before 7:30 a.m., an 18-year-old Orlando man driving in a Nissan Versa was trying to make a left turn from University Boulevard to Pelee Street, when he reportedly entered the path of a Ford Mustang.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crews work to remove SUV from pool in Lakeland golf community

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department said a driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, landing their SUV in a pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club on Grouse Drive.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-4 exit ramp in Kissimmee: FHP

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle overturned on the Interstate 4 westbound exit ramp to Osceola Parkway Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramp will remain closed as troopers investigate.
KISSIMMEE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg

A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy