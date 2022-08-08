Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
VIDEO: Florida man steals car as mom loads kids for 1st day of school
A Florida man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a woman's car while she was trying to take her children for their first day of school.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they...
One dead, 2 hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that sent two others to the hospital in Orange County. Deputies responded to the shooting on the 7300 block of Holly Creek Road in Mount Dora at about 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in...
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
Endangered 18-year-old Apopka man is missing
The Apopka Police Department released the following statement about a missing Apopka man:. Elder Mazariegos, an 18-year-old Hispanic maln, was last seen at his residence at 1010 High Meadow Road in Apopka on August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am. Mazariegos was wearing a grey polo-style shirt and black jogging...
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
2 dead, 2 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were killed following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, shortly before 7:30 a.m., an 18-year-old Orlando man driving in a Nissan Versa was trying to make a left turn from University Boulevard to Pelee Street, when he reportedly entered the path of a Ford Mustang.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief sentenced to 10 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon. An Orange County judge sentenced Lonnie Leonard for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates. An Orange...
Crews work to remove SUV from pool in Lakeland golf community
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department said a driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, landing their SUV in a pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club on Grouse Drive.
Daytona Beach man arrested in deadly stabbing, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested for fatally stabbing another man in Daytona Beach, police said Tuesday. Durian T. Atwaters, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34. According to Daytona Beach police, Atwaters allegedly stabbed Shelhorse near the intersection...
1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
Troopers respond to deadly crash on University Boulevard in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happed around 7:23 a.m. on University Boulevard near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of the cars rolled over on its roof after the...
1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-4 exit ramp in Kissimmee: FHP
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle overturned on the Interstate 4 westbound exit ramp to Osceola Parkway Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramp will remain closed as troopers investigate.
Man accused of stealing woman’s car on first day of school arrested, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after stealing a mother’s car as she was loading her children for the first day of school Monday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said the mother was getting ready to take her kids to school when...
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg
A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
