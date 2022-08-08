Read full article on original website
Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold
Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it
The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Baker Mayfield impressing Carolina Panthers OC Ben McAdoo, once one of QB's biggest critics
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't as critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday as he was in 2018, when he expressed concerns over the Heisman Trophy winner's height, hand size and style of play heading into the NFL draft. Mayfield seems to have won over...
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Wake Forest football suffers devastating blow ahead of much-hyped season
On the doorstep of a season with a lot of promise, Wake Forest football has suffered a massive blow. After going 11-3 last season, capped by a win over Rutgers in the Gator Bowl, hopes are high for Wake Forest football heading into a new season. But on Wednesday morning the school announced quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely due to a “non-football related medical condition.”
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Josh Gordon Comments on Entering Second Year With Chiefs
The Chiefs wide receiver is happy to start his second season in Kansas City, and get an opportunity in the preseason.
Vince Wilfork to enter Patriots’ Hall of Fame next month
New England legend and fan favorite, Vince Wilfork, will be honored in September when he will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. During the 2004 draft, the Patriots would select Wilfork 21st overall, not knowing at the time the tremendous impact he would have on their team. Throughout...
Dallas Cowboys WR standout Dennis Houston: “I’m just a cool dude.”
The Dallas Cowboys raised some eyebrows when they started featuring undrafted free agent WR, Dennis Houston, in training camp. Houston, a rookie free agent out of Western Illinois, has been a mainstay in first team reps, and could be surprise role player in Dallas this season. With starter Michael Gallup...
Best Under the Radar Season Long NFL Props | Daily Betslip
Week 1 of the NFL's preseason begins this week, as the betting public begin to wet their collective beaks for the upcoming season. This time of year, oddsmakers can flood the market with all sorts of proposition bets ahead of the NFL season. However, with most bettors tending to gravitate towards bigger name players and more well-known betting plays, (eg. NFL MVP, Offensive/Defensive POY, etc), occasionally, value can be found in lessor-known names a little further down the board.
Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 NFL Season Betting Preview (Trevor Lawrence Needs to Take Big Step Forward in 2022)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had the worst record in the NFL for two-straight seasons. Now, with the Urban Meyer era mercilessly over, the team can officially move on and try to take a step forward in 2022. Super Bowl winning head coach, Doug Pederson, has entered the picture and he'll...
Browns vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Preseason Week 1 (Jaguars to Shine)
With respect to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are making a case as the NFL's best preseason team. The Browns are 11-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 preseason games, going 13-2 outright in that stretch. Obviously, there's an ugly stench around the team with the disgusting, abhorrent commitment to Deshaun Watson, but Cleveland seems optimistic it can stay focused.
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
