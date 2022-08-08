ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTimes

This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory

A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown

Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Large Crowd in Bridgeport for City Yard Sale

Bridgeport's streets were busy with extra traffic and activity on Saturday, August 6, as the annual Citywide Yard Sale event took place for the second straight year after a COVID-caused intermission. Photographer Joe LaRocca was on hand to get some of the action of what took place as locals and...
NewsTimes

CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
AVON, CT
NewsTimes

Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today

NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
vegoutmag.com

This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut

This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend

BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
BRISTOL, CT
NECN

Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels

Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
i95 ROCK

Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop

2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
FAIRFIELD, CT

