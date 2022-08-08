Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
NewsTimes
This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory
A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
NewsTimes
Influx of New Yorkers fueled New Milford art and framing gallery’s expansion
NEW MILFORD — When Greg Mullen opened the Gregory James Gallery and Framing in 1996, he leased a small storefront on Bridge Street in downtown New Milford. Several addresses later, Mullen’s shop now occupies a 3,200-square-foot, newly remodeled space on busy Route 202, also known as Park Lane Road.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown
Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Large Crowd in Bridgeport for City Yard Sale
Bridgeport's streets were busy with extra traffic and activity on Saturday, August 6, as the annual Citywide Yard Sale event took place for the second straight year after a COVID-caused intermission. Photographer Joe LaRocca was on hand to get some of the action of what took place as locals and...
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Mobile Home Residents to Petition for Fair Rent Commission, Air Grievances
BEACON FALLS —Tenants from the River’s Edge Mobile Home Community in Beacon Falls are petitioning the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after the community’s owner, Athena, raised tenants’ rents by $50 a month, an increase of about 10 percent. At a Board of Selectmen...
NewsTimes
NY nurses take contract fight to Danbury, demanding Nuvance address pay, staffing: ‘Left in the dust’
DANBURY — Nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie have brought their demands for better pay to Hat City this week in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a non-descript white van that circled Danbury Hospital for roughly three hours. The city serves as the headquarters for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
NewsTimes
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today
NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
vegoutmag.com
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
NBC Connecticut
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
NECN
Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels
Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
Eyewitness News
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford riverfront is feeling just like the Caribbean. On top of these hot temperatures, it is also the 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival. “It’s hot as Haiti, it’s really, really, hot but this is the islands is really hot good...
Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here
This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop
2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
Comments / 0