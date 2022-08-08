Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Event Organizers Excited for 2022 Balloon Glow
The Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 is scheduled for the Manitowoc downtown riverfront on Friday night, August 19th. During an appearance, Thursday on WOMT’s After Further Review program with Jason and Tina Prigge, event spokesperson Heather Wesley of Fox Communities Credit Union, said they plan on having six hot air balloons tethered to the ground at dusk.
Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Alayna Lambrecht
Washington County, WI – My name is Alayna Lambrecht, and I am 14 years old. I am a member of the Kewaskum FFA. For the past four years, I have shown market hogs at the Washington County Fair, and this year I showed a market steer along with my market hogs.
Great news for Allenton American Legion Parade | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – Allenton American Legion Picnic Committee has agreements for some outstanding entertainment for the parade scheduled Sunday, August 21. TJ Howell will be bringing his “Spongy the Fun Truck.” Also appearing will be the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. from...
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
Help crown 'The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin' at festival in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 in Milwaukee's Deer District, and the nominees have been announced!. Event attendees will have the opportunity to taste the Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite to help crown "The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin." The...
Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022
West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony
West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’
WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel
CEDARBURG — It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now. The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
WISN
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
My leaves have these weird bumps on them
In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
Pet of the week: Marlin
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
Former New Berlin Mayor Ted Wysocki dies at age 79
New Berlin's former mayor, Telesfore "Ted" Wysocki, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wysocki served the New Berlin community for over 38 years.
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.
